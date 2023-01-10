Read full article on original website
Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash
BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
Taunton Man Sentenced for Million-Dollar Romance Scam
TAUNTON — A Taunton man will be spending two years in prison and is ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution after he admitted to creating a fake online identity to gain victims' affection before scamming them. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Francis Okafor will also spend...
New Bedford Man Charged in Connection to Deadly 2021 Motorcycle Crash
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash on Acushnet Avenue in 2021 is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of alcohol. Acushnet Avenue resident William Botelho, 30, was arraigned Wednesday on the charges, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office...
Berkley Nurse Sentenced to House Arrest for Fentanyl Tampering
BOSTON — A nurse from Berkley was sentenced to one year on house arrest and four years of probation for tampering with patients' fentanyl at a Fall River hospital and an outpatient clinic. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Hugo Vieira was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine,...
Two New Bedford Men Arrested on Drug Charges
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested on drug charges after police say they found fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids among other narcotics in a North End search. Police said organized crime detectives searched a home at 15 Hammond St. on Jan. 7 and found a...
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Mitchell: Pay Raises Passed by New Bedford City Council Still Need to Be ‘Reigned In’
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell joined WPRI 12's weekly television program Newsmakers on Sunday to cap off one of the more headline-grabbing weeks in New Bedford and on the SouthCoast in recent memory. It was a week that was highlighted by Mitchell participating in a climate roundtable at UMass Dartmouth...
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Somerset Lunch Monitor Hailed as Hero for Saving Choking Student
SOMERSET — A lunch and recess monitor at a Somerset elementary school is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was choking at lunchtime. Somerset Public Schools commended Joan Plummer, a lunch and recess monitor at North Elementary School, for her "actions that potentially avoided a tragedy" in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.
Moby Dick Mystery Solved: Pleasure Island’s Great White Whale Found
WAKEFIELD — The search for Massachusetts' great white whale is over. Many have wondered what happened to the animatronic Moby Dick that used to rise out of the water at the now-closed Pleasure Island amusement park in Wakefield. Now, one intrepid YouTuber has solved the mystery. In a ten-minute...
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
Cat Candidate Won’t Be Running in Attleboro Special Election for Mayor
Today marks the final day candidates hoping to run for mayor in Attleboro's special election can submit their nomination papers and sadly Spooky the Cat will not be on the ballot. Yes, a cat made an attempt to run for mayor and replace Paul Heroux, who is now the Bristol...
The Impressive Woman Behind Historic Easton Mansion Featured in ‘Knives Out’
During the holidays, families were gathered in the living room to watch the latest whodunnit murder story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix. It is an entertaining blend of comedy and mystery, but I felt it didn’t compare to the original Knives Out film that came out in 2019.
