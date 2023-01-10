ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash

BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
BERKLEY, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash

DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Man Sentenced for Million-Dollar Romance Scam

TAUNTON — A Taunton man will be spending two years in prison and is ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution after he admitted to creating a fake online identity to gain victims' affection before scamming them. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Francis Okafor will also spend...
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

Two New Bedford Men Arrested on Drug Charges

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested on drug charges after police say they found fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids among other narcotics in a North End search. Police said organized crime detectives searched a home at 15 Hammond St. on Jan. 7 and found a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Somerset Lunch Monitor Hailed as Hero for Saving Choking Student

SOMERSET — A lunch and recess monitor at a Somerset elementary school is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was choking at lunchtime. Somerset Public Schools commended Joan Plummer, a lunch and recess monitor at North Elementary School, for her "actions that potentially avoided a tragedy" in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy