NBA-LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points
Jan 15 (Reuters) - LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.
Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup so Far
At about the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time to take stock of how every team's most used lineup is performing. To do so, we'll utilize the good, old-fashioned "A+ through F" grading rubric everyone knows and loves. And the marks will be every bit as objective as your high school English teacher. That is to say, they'll be entirely subjective.
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point
With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
Nikola Jokic hits late 3-pointer as Nuggets edge Magic
Nikola Jokic hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to cap a 17-point, 14-assist, 10-rebound triple-double, and the host Denver
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Reportedly Traded to Liberty from Sun
Jonquel Jones is reportedly getting her wish. According to ESPN, the Connecticut Sun are expected to finalize a trade Sunday that would send the 2021 WNBA MVP to the New York Liberty. ESPN noted Jones requested to be traded to the Big Apple. While Jones had just one more year...
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Praises LeBron James For Being The Greatest At This Skill
LBJ's number one critic lauds him for being great at this one thing.
1 Question Every NBA Team Must Answer at the Trade Deadline
Externally, NBA trade talks often don't really get rolling until right before the deadline. Internally, though, the discussions are constant. Teams are consistently running self-assessments and revising—or even scrapping—them on the fly. It's all a part of the roster-construction process. The deeper into the campaign each team travels, the more they know about what they have, what they can reasonably expect to accomplish (now or in the future) and what they need to make that happen.
NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing
Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has Had Greatest NBA Career Ever over Michael Jordan
Ahead of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had substantial praise for star forward LeBron James. Rivers told reporters he believes James has distinguished himself over Michael Jordan and is well on his way to having the "greatest career of all time":
NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix
NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM
The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
NBA Rumors: Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Draws Trade Interest amid Wembanyama Sweepstakes
The San Antonio Spurs could get "real significant offers" for center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the team might not want to move the productive veteran. Wojnarowski provided a breakdown on NBA Countdown:. "If you're San Antonio and you win the...
Warriors' Turnover Woes Frustrate Fans in Loss to Zach LaVine, Bulls
The Golden State Warriors are a veteran-laden team with championship experience, but they didn't play as such on Sunday in a mistake-filled outing against the Chicago Bulls. The Dubs totaled 23 turnovers in a 132-118 loss to the Bulls at United Center. Chicago (20-24) turned Golden State's giveaways into 31 points on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak.
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Generating 'Considerable' Interest on Trade Market
The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to part with guard Immanuel Quickley, who is receiving "considerable external interest" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the details. "The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals...
John Collins Rumors: Hawks Give PF's Camp Permission to Do 'Own Searching' for Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have given John Collins and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The news comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the asking price for Collins has "declined...
