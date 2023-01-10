ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup so Far

At about the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time to take stock of how every team's most used lineup is performing. To do so, we'll utilize the good, old-fashioned "A+ through F" grading rubric everyone knows and loves. And the marks will be every bit as objective as your high school English teacher. That is to say, they'll be entirely subjective.
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point

With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bleacher Report

1 Question Every NBA Team Must Answer at the Trade Deadline

Externally, NBA trade talks often don't really get rolling until right before the deadline. Internally, though, the discussions are constant. Teams are consistently running self-assessments and revising—or even scrapping—them on the fly. It's all a part of the roster-construction process. The deeper into the campaign each team travels, the more they know about what they have, what they can reasonably expect to accomplish (now or in the future) and what they need to make that happen.
Bleacher Report

NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report

NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix

NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Turnover Woes Frustrate Fans in Loss to Zach LaVine, Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are a veteran-laden team with championship experience, but they didn't play as such on Sunday in a mistake-filled outing against the Chicago Bulls. The Dubs totaled 23 turnovers in a 132-118 loss to the Bulls at United Center. Chicago (20-24) turned Golden State's giveaways into 31 points on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak.

