Markt POS Launches First All-in-One, Cloud-Based Point-of-Sale Solution to Meet the Needs of Small to Medium Grocery and Specialty Markets

NashTech Makes Strategic Acquisition of North American Cloud and Data Solutions Provider, Knoldus
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
Automat-IT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services in Europe and Israel
Automat-IT announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), benefiting customers in Europe and Israel with cutting edge digital services. Automat-IT CEO, Ziv Kashtan, says the agreement will make it easier for customers to design and run digital services – from needs assessment through to moving...
New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment
-Casey’s and Duluth Trading Co. are using Salesforce to connect to their customers in a whole new way. -New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced a series of new innovations to help...
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers
State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products. Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations. Ahead of NRF 2023, the retail industry’s largest event, Google Cloud introduced...
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
dunnhumby to Preview Insights from the Sixth Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery at NRF
Annual study combines financial results with customer perceptions based on survey of 10,000 American consumers. dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced today it will be previewing insights from the upcoming sixth edition of the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at NRF at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. Taking place during NRF’s Exhibitor Big Ideas, dunnhumby’s President of the America’s Matt O’Grady and Director of Customer Strategy and Insights for North America Erich Kahner, will reveal what matters most to shoppers today and how retailers should be adapting to changing customer needs in today’s fast-evolving and often unpredictable world.
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
SCANOSS Announces Vulnerability Checking for SBOMs as a Free Service
SCANOSS has made a massive data contribution to the open source community that will allow anyone to check their software bill of materials (SBOM) against known vulnerabilities, freely, securely and anonymously. SCANOSS, a leading provider of software composition analysis (SCA) and Open Source Intelligence, has announced the release of CPE...
Post-Pandemic Hangover Causing $555 Billion Headwinds for Brick and Mortar Retail as Shoppers Habitually Abandon Long Lines
Labor shortages are negatively impacting shoppers’ in-store experience and revenues; most retailers are looking to tech as the cure. New research commissioned by Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, reveals that the real cost of waiting in line at the store goes far beyond time wasted, with 92 percent of retailers admitting that wait times at busy periods have had a negative impact on their companies’ revenues. Based on these findings, designed to reveal the state of retail post-pandemic, Zippin calculates that retailers are facing a $555 billion headwind as a result of shoppers leaving checkout lines.
Chargebee Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022
Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The...
Chili Piper Announces Premier Partnership with Adobe to Optimize Lead Conversion and Sales Pipeline
Joint Integration Will Tap into the Adobe Marketo Engage Ecosystem to Scale Customer Conversion Rates and Increase Sales Opportunities. Chili Piper, the leading inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, today announced its new Premier Partner status within the Adobe Exchange Program. The partnership ensures the integration of Chili Piper’s technology into the final step of Adobe Marketo Engage’s buyer journey to more efficiently convert a lead into a sales opportunity. Chili Piper’s integration is projected to raise sales conversion rates by at least 50 percent for Adobe and Chili Piper’s mutual customers.
