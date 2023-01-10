Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
An Interview with Christopher Padula on The White Vulture Film Festival
(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- The 1st Annual White Vulture Film Festival and Vulture Awards will take place February 22-23, 2023, on two screens at the Hawthorne Theater. The festival will consist of two full days of screenings and co-hosted by Flavio Romeo, Hawthorne resident and host of the Towncast and New York actor Anna Swanson. New Jersey Stage spoke with Christopher Padula, the Founder/Director of the festival to learn more.
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023, bringing her vast background and experience in not only theater and entertainment but work culture and staff development, budgeting and finance, and re-imaging fundraising and messaging.
The Campaign to 'Doowopify' America
Will President Joe Biden “doowopify” the United States this week?. He will if he goes to the Doo Wop Project concert/show at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center, in Morristown, where five young men will “doowopify” the audience there with a show featuring the popular music of the 1950s through the early 1970s labeled The Doo Wop Project. “Someone in the show came up with that ‘doowopify’ slogan and we use it all the time. It’s catchy,” said Russell Fischer, one of the five singers in the show and a New Jersey native.
Powerful Artworks by Alison Saar in Dialogue with the Toni Morrison Papers at the Princeton University Art Museum
Alison Saar (born 1956, Los Angeles, CA; active Los Angeles), Syncopatin', 2019. Multi-block linocut; 49.5 × 45.7 cm, 58.4 × 54.6 cm (frame). Museum purchase, Kathleen Compton Sherrerd Fund for Acquisitions in American Art (2022-30.6) © Alison Saar / courtesy of L.A. Louver, Venice, CA. (PRINCETON, NJ)...
The ShowRoom to Host Stand-Up Science Comedy Show
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Asbury Park welcomes comedian Ben Miller and his show Stand-Up Science on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30pm. A show that’s equal measures hilarious, educational, and deeply personal, scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller takes you on a journey that explores everything from chairs to the thermodynamics of refrigerators with a wit and humor that make these topics both approachable and delightful. The show had a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mark Henley will host the event and Angelo Gingerelli will open for Miller.
RVCC Theatre Launches School-Time Series with Show About Underground Railroad
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will launch its School-Time Series of productions for young people with a performance of Finding North on Friday, February 3 at 10:00am. The play brings to life the powerful stories of the strivings, sacrifices, and dreams of John P. Parker, a former enslaved man who dedicated his life to helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad in southern Ohio.
Westminster Conservatory presents "Of Foreign Lands and People"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Sunday, January 22 at 3:00pm, Westminster Conservatory will present “Of Foreign Lands and People,” a recital of music by Robert Schuman and others for solo piano and piano four-hands. The performers are Conservatory faculty members Galina Prilutskaya and Inessa Gleyzerova Shindel. The concert will take place in Bristol Chapel, 101 Walnut Lane, Princeton, New Jersey. Admission is free and masking is recommended.
A World of Wonder Awaits at Reeves-Reed Arboretum's "Imaginature: Children's Book Art" Exhibit
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Escape the winter cold and enter into a world of wonder at Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s first art exhibition of 2023, Imaginature: Children’s Book Art. The exquisite exhibition features illustrations, paintings, and wood block prints by award-winning artists Margaret Peot and Giselle Potter and will surely delight art and nature lovers of all ages! The show runs February 7 through May 14, 2023, and comprises a collection of works spanning book art, editorial illustrations, and fine art pieces showcasing each author/illustrator’s mastery of her medium.
Violinist Hilary Hahn in Sibelius concerto with New Jersey Symphony, plus music by Coleridge-Taylor and Prokofiev
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony and violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto on a January 28–29 program featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A Minor and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875–1912) was a prolific black British composer of chamber music, choral works, songs and orchestral works, including the brilliant single-movement Ballade in A Minor.
Barsky Gallery of Hoboken Presents an artist's reception for "Graffiti Dreams" by Kim Schmitt Thomas
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Barsky Gallery in Hoboken will hold an intimate reception to honor artist Kim Schmitt Thomas' solo art exhibition entitled "Graffiti Dreams." The show is already on view at 89 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ, and the reception will take place on Thursday, January 19th, from 6:00pm-9:00pm, to celebrate her exceptional talent.
"Gigantar" to be Unveiled in Asbury Park on Saturday
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- A 24-foot guitar, named “Gigantar" by its creator - sculptor / world-renowned Artist Shannon (MacDonald), born and raised in New Jersey, has chosen The Stone Pony in Asbury Park as the place of unveiling before it takes its five-state journey from New Jersey to Illinois… where its final destination and permanent home will be on the great wall of the “Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66”.
Pure Imagination at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- Pure Imagination will be performed at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council’s gallery space at 54 First Avenue in Atlantic Highlands on Saturday February 4th at 7:30pm. Pure Imagination is a song-filled, story-filled celebration of Academy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse and his amazing collaborations with Anthony Newley, Henry Mancini and John Williams. The show features Broadway performers Jeanne Montano, James Patterson and Linda Moshier. Robert Cioffi, the creator and musical director, will be on the piano.
McCarter Theatre presents "Between Two Knees"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- McCarter Theatre invites audiences to start the New Year laughing with the outrageously funny and wickedly subversive tale of familial love, loss and connection: Between Two Knees, by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941’s and directed by Eric Ting. The production is on stage at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre starting January 31, through February 13. Smashing through where most textbooks stop teaching Native history (the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee) Between Two Knees takes us from the forced re-education at Indian boarding schools, through World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam, the 1973 takeover at Wounded Knee and maybe even breaks time itself.
Paper Mill Playhouse presents Disney's Hercules
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules from February 16 through March 19, 2023. It’s a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage.
MPAC presents Kevin James: the Irregardless Tour
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- TV and film star Kevin James will perform an evening of stand-up comedy at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00pm. Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.
Bordentown Regional High School Theatre presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented across three performances February 24-25 at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. A trio of engaging Narrators tells the magical, musical story of Joseph, whose jealous brothers inadvertently set him on a journey from obscurity to fame and power. With catchy songs in a variety of styles, this jubilant musical about family, dreams, and an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh will entertain and delight the whole family.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are "Scared Scriptless" at Rahway's UCPAC
Inside Rahway, NJ’s historic Union County Performing Arts Center auditorium this chilly Friday, December 16, 2022 evening, audience members prepare themselves for Scared Scriptless, an improvisational comedy show featuring Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, stars of the hit television series, Whose Line Is It Anyway. The lights dim and...
Taino's Kitchen Cuts Ribbon On New Downtown Newark Location
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Taino’s Kitchen, a family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant that has operated since 2014 on Mount Prospect Avenue in the North Ward of Newark has now expanded to Downtown Newark. Taino’s Kitchen opened its second location at 85 Halsey Street, on the corner of Halsey Street and Linden Street. Taino’s first location is located at 849 Mount Prospect Avenue. Signature dishes at the restaurant will be mofongo and traditional appetizers such as alcapurrias, empanadas and relleno de papa.
Remember Jones Presents: The Songs About Jane Project at The Vogel
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Remember Jones presents: The Songs About Jane Project at The Vogel on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm. Honoring what Billboard calls “one of the best-performing 21st-century albums”, the Songs About Jane project celebrates the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s debut album in a new, high-energy music event.
A Look at "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0