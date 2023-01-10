Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
Bay News 9
New medical school opening in Brevard County in 2024
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Tech will host Brevard County’s first four-year medical school to help combat the growing shortage of physicians in Florida. After the first class of 100 graduates in May 2028, they can look at possibly expanding class sizes. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine opened in...
Bay News 9
Mushroom farmer says business booming after studies of health benefits
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — ZephyrGills Farm is tucked in a quiet corner of Zephyrhills, with over a dozen types of mushrooms – most aimed at improving your health. “I think with the mushrooms is a dualistic thing. We’ve had the meat era, this is the mushroom era,” said farmer Eric Roman.
Bay News 9
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
Bay News 9
UCF courses halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back in the classroom
ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
Bay News 9
Revitalized Melbourne park site of weekend regatta
Despite the rough weather Friday, sailors are taking to the water today through the weekend to compete in a Melbourne based regatta. And the epicenter of the race is a riverside park that's undergone a big revitalization. What You Need To Know. This weekend, 67 sailors will be in Melbourne...
Bay News 9
Black Lives Matter group calls for legal action against 4 Lakeland officers
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Black Lives Matter group of Polk County is calling for the resignation of four Lakeland police officers and the city’s police chief after a traffic stop caught on video got violent. What You Need To Know. Antwan Glover was tased, hit in face during...
Bay News 9
Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
Bay News 9
Florida flights resume after FAA ground stop lifted
FLORIDA — Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM system. Flights out of Tampa and Orlando are resuming after the system went down earlier. Despite that, there are still further delays as carriers attempt to catch up all of the delayed flights.
Bay News 9
Deadline approaches to file for Ian tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. — FEMA’s deadline to apply for disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian has passed but more help is available for those who need it. Deadline to file for Hurricane Ian tax relief is February 15. Individuals and businesses impacted statewide are eligible under the FEMA disaster declaration.
