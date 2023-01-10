Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
One person in Benton County Jail after crashing into Richland stop light
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police were called to George Washington Way, between Bradley Ave and Lee Blvd. after a driver hit the traffic light. According to RPD, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the stop light on Jadwin Ave. The driver was taken to Kadlec...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. When crews...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police arrest man after crashing into parked camper trailer
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Kennewick Police officers were called to the area of 4th and Union for a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a parked camping trailer. The driver was the only person in the car at the time....
nbcrightnow.com
Car headed for Columbia
Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday Jan. 14 Weather Forecast
Scattered showers moving through the region that will break up and become lighter/scattered as they continue to move northeast tonight. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy advection fog along rivers. Temperatures shouldn't provide too many areas of slick roads, but we can expect some areas to have reduced visibility.
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian's remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian's family gathered...
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile
MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850.
nbcrightnow.com
Ostrom workers gather to support union
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers gathered on Friday afternoon to share their voice in support of a worker's union. Employees reported having 80-90% of workers votes in favor of a union, but the company has been difficult to deal worth, according to a family member of a worker.
nbcrightnow.com
New picture day set for West Valley
A new picture day has been scheduled for January 18 at West Valley High. Students can wear the appropriate clothing of their choice for their photos.
nbcrightnow.com
Firefighters prepare for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society stair climb in March
PACIFIC NORTHWEST — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb is the biggest on-air stair climbing competition around the world. The fundraiser has been held for 32 years now at the Columbia Center mall. With over 2,000 participants, all career, volunteer or retire firefighters, climb up one of the tallest sky scrappers on the West side of the Mississippi River.
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
Comments / 0