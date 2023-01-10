‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy

Read full article on original website
nwnewsradio.com
Family silent on what killed Olympia High School baseball player
PHOTO: Twitter post pays tribute to Solomon Gardner, 16, who died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A GoFundMe post says the boy known as “Solo” suffered a traumatic brain injury, but doesn’t say what caused it, noting only that “the event that brought him to this situation is not the focus at this time.” Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
seattlemedium.com
Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness
TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street. Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents. “Seeing all the tents and the homeless people...
Seattle Public Schools sue social media over youth mental health crisis
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that social media companies have created a mental health crisis by targeting their products to children. SPS filed the lawsuit against the creators of apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat for worsening mental health and...
Seattle churchgoers becoming 'afraid' to attend services over growing homeless camp : 'We need help'
Parishioners at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Seattle are calling on the city for help over a homeless encampment that "quickly" grew outside the church.
Officials rule 11-year-old girl died of fentanyl, not fight at school
An 11-year-old Tacoma girl who passed away soon after a fight at school died as a result of fentanyl in her system, according to an update from the Pierce County medical examiner. The girl was involved in an “altercation” on May 20, 2022, with another student at Ford Middle School....
q13fox.com
Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Lawmaker believes Lynnwood opioid facility should open on time
Controversy over an opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood continues over its proposed location and lack of transparency about plans. On KIRO Newsradio, state representative Lauren Davis (D) told interim host Brandi Kruse she believes the project should move forward despite the issues. Many residents in the area are upset because...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
AOL Corp
Steilacoom High School student, baseball player dies in car crash on Saturday
Reese Widman, a 17-year-old student at Steilacoom High School, died in a car crash near Steilacoom in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 7. Widman was a standout baseball player at Steilacoom. He was on his way to pursuing his dream of playing college baseball, having committed to Pierce College.
q13fox.com
Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died last year passed away as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school. In May 2022, Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics
Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Port of Seattle signs pledge to increase awareness of human trafficking
The Port of Seattle is launching a new effort to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness after signing a new pledge along with an alliance of other port leaders, tenants, and major airlines across the country. The new pledge, called Port Allies Against Human Trafficking (PAAHT), works to raise awareness...
Tacoma’s guaranteed income program is now done, was it a success?
The last Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) guaranteed income payment was doled out in mid-December, and now participant feedback is in; regardless of what critics say, it appears to have been a success. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma were randomly selected to receive $500 a month for 12 months...
Chronicle
Vigil Set to Mark 16 Years Since Unsolved Murder of Thurston County Woman
Sunday, Jan. 22, will mark the 16th anniversary of the day Karen Bodine, a 37-year-old mother of three from Thurston County, was found dead on the shoulder of Littlerock Road Southwest. To mark the tragic occasion and raise awareness for the ongoing investigation into Bodine’s death, Bodine’s friends and family...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: ‘Put these kids in jail for about 10 years’ after string of youth crime
Bellevue Police arrested four teenagers — three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old — Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a chase with stolen cars following an armed carjacking. While all four boys are in custody and both cars, a black Dodge Charger and a Hyundai Elantra were recovered, the...
seattlemag.com
The Five Biggest Lies in Seattle Sports
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Fibbing is a part of American sports. Athletes habitually fudge their height by an inch or two. Coaches are less than forthcoming about the extent of a player’s injury. Contract negotiations are always shrouded in secrecy. There...
