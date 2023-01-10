ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

wymt.com

Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County

Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force Arrest Man For Meth Trafficking

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Leslie County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Hostage Situation Call, Investigation Reveals Call To Be Prank

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office announced that a potential hostage situation in downtown Hyden turned out to be a prank and there is no threat to the public. Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to a business in downtown Hyden this morning at 7:30am of a possible hostage situation and threat that the suspect would shoot any member of law enforcement who attempted to intervene. It was also said that there were bombs placed at specific locations. These rumors were also proven false along with the rumor of an active shooter in the area.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Fire in Harlan County brings out two departments

From WRIL - At approximately 10:45am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, fire units from the Harlan County area responded to a reported structure fire in the Putney Community on highway 119. Responding were the Putney and Sunshine Fire Departments. We are told no one was at home at time of fire...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested

Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY

