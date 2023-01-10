Read full article on original website
Federal judge upholds West Virginia 'Save Women's Sports' law barring trans athletes from girls' sports teams
A federal judge in West Virginia on Thursday ruled that a state law defining biological "girls" and "women" for the purpose of school athletics was constitutional.
States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit […]
WSYX ABC6
Parental rights top state agendas as legislative sessions get underway
WASHINGTON (CITC) — From transparency to greater influence over where their children learn, parents are taking center stage as lawmakers file new bills across the United States. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemingly set the tone for advocating for parents when he signed the state's Parental Rights in Education law...
Voting rights, crime, and sports betting among issues lawmakers to tackle in new legislation
ATLANTA — Excitement returns to the state Capitol on Monday as Georgia's Senate and House of Representatives will kick off their respective legislative sessions. 11Alive spoke with Democrats and Republicans at the 60th annual Wild Hog Supper, a fundraiser for the non-profit group Feeding Georgia. The lawmakers we spoke with expect to have their hands full in the coming weeks.
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel of...
WSET
Boston Globe
Transgender worker denied health care files discrimination complaint
A transgender New Hampshire woman has filed a discrimination complaint against her Christian employer for denying her gender-transition health coverage. Lillian Bernier, 31, has worked as a machinist since 2019 at Turbocam, a Barrington, N.H.-based company that makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries. She claims that the company’s refusal to provide gender-transition health care coverage amounts to discrimination against her based on her sex, transgender status, gender identity, and disability.
Sen. Mastriano announces plans to reintroduce legislation banning vaccine mandates
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced his plans to reintroduce legislation that would ban state agencies or political subdivisions from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. The Medical Freedom Act would outlaw such requirements; clearly state that an individual in the Commonwealth may not be discriminated against, denied services...
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
Lawmaker proposes allowing medical uses of psilocybin in Virginia
A Virginia Democrat is proposing to make psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance found in "magic mushrooms," available for medical purposes and reduce possession of the psychedelic drug from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Washington Examiner
Gender ideology is losing in the courts
Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
Idaho Supreme Court upholds all abortion laws challenged in Planned Parenthood cases
“The relevant history and traditions of Idaho show abortion was viewed as an immoral act and treated as a crime.”
Catholic Hospital Broke Law by Denying Transgender Patient Surgery: Judge
Jesse Hammons, who was denied gender-affirming surgery in 2019, described the ruling as a "great win" for the transgender community.
Idaho Lawmaker Goes Beserk at School Board Meeting Over Trans Issues
A retired Marine who survived combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, newly elected Idaho State Sen. Chris Trakel waded into a culture war skirmish over transgender students’ rights this week.The Republican ended up being shut down by a volunteer school board chair, who otherwise handles escrow for a title company.The meeting of the Caldwell School District board on Tuesday night was meant to discuss a host of possible policies concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation.” Board chair Marisela Pesina began the meeting by welcoming a spillover crowd of hundreds.“Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that we conduct our...
Judge reopens fight on Florida's transgender athlete law
TALLAHASSEE - After an appeals court upheld a school-board policy that prevented a transgender male student from using boys' bathrooms, a federal judge has reopened a legal battle about a 2021 Florida law that bars transgender female students from playing on women's and girls' sports teams. U.S. District Judge Roy Altman on Friday issued an order reopening the transgender-athlete lawsuit, which had been on hold for nearly a year as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered a challenge to the St. Johns County School Board bathroom policy. A sharply divided appeals court on Dec. 30 upheld the bathroom...
WSET
Pro-life, pro-choice organizations react to Va. bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two local Lawmakers filed bills to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. Republican Sen. Steve Newman and Del. Kathy Byron filed the matching bills. The bill is called the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection act. For some, this bill would be a victory. "Any type of...
