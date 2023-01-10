ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WSYX ABC6

Parental rights top state agendas as legislative sessions get underway

WASHINGTON (CITC) — From transparency to greater influence over where their children learn, parents are taking center stage as lawmakers file new bills across the United States. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemingly set the tone for advocating for parents when he signed the state's Parental Rights in Education law...
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Voting rights, crime, and sports betting among issues lawmakers to tackle in new legislation

ATLANTA — Excitement returns to the state Capitol on Monday as Georgia's Senate and House of Representatives will kick off their respective legislative sessions. 11Alive spoke with Democrats and Republicans at the 60th annual Wild Hog Supper, a fundraiser for the non-profit group Feeding Georgia. The lawmakers we spoke with expect to have their hands full in the coming weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston Globe

Transgender worker denied health care files discrimination complaint

A transgender New Hampshire woman has filed a discrimination complaint against her Christian employer for denying her gender-transition health coverage. Lillian Bernier, 31, has worked as a machinist since 2019 at Turbocam, a Barrington, N.H.-based company that makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries. She claims that the company’s refusal to provide gender-transition health care coverage amounts to discrimination against her based on her sex, transgender status, gender identity, and disability.
BARRINGTON, NH
Washington Examiner

Gender ideology is losing in the courts

Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers

Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Lawmaker Goes Beserk at School Board Meeting Over Trans Issues

A retired Marine who survived combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, newly elected Idaho State Sen. Chris Trakel waded into a culture war skirmish over transgender students’ rights this week.The Republican ended up being shut down by a volunteer school board chair, who otherwise handles escrow for a title company.The meeting of the Caldwell School District board on Tuesday night was meant to discuss a host of possible policies concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation.” Board chair Marisela Pesina began the meeting by welcoming a spillover crowd of hundreds.“Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that we conduct our...
CALDWELL, ID
CBS Miami

Judge reopens fight on Florida's transgender athlete law

TALLAHASSEE - After an appeals court upheld a school-board policy that prevented a transgender male student from using boys' bathrooms, a federal judge has reopened a legal battle about a 2021 Florida law that bars transgender female students from playing on women's and girls' sports teams. U.S. District Judge Roy Altman on Friday issued an order reopening the transgender-athlete lawsuit, which had been on hold for nearly a year as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered a challenge to the St. Johns County School Board bathroom policy. A sharply divided appeals court on Dec. 30 upheld the bathroom...
FLORIDA STATE

