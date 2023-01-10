DeMeco Ryans has quickly risen from Pro Bowl player to hot head coach candidate

DeMeco Ryans is on his way to the top.

Ryans, 38, started his pro football career as a second-round pick out of Alabama with the Houston Texans in 2006 after winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The linebacker quickly won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 and was then named a first-team All-Pro in 2007. Ryans earned two Pro Bowl nods in six years with the Texans before later joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

He spent the final four years of his career in Philly before retiring in 2016 with 970 tackles, 13.5 sacks, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles on his 10-year resume. After hanging up his cleats, Ryans transitioned to coaching, and he has quickly risen up the ranks.

Ryans started as a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco in 2017. After just one season, he was promoted to inside linebackers coach, a position he held for three years. The Niners promoted Ryans to defensive coordinator in 2021, a role he’s held over the last two seasons.

Just six years after switching from playing to coaching, Ryans is now a head coach candidate. The Denver Broncos asked the 49ers permission to interview Ryans on Monday, as did his former team, the Texans. More interview requests could be on the way for the ex-linebacker.

The young coach is one of the hottest defensive minds in football.