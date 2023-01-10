Read full article on original website
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Worsening Diet Linked to Earlier Death in Adults With Chronic Kidney Disease
A worsening diet may lead to an earlier death in adults with chronic kidney disease, according to new research published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Chronic kidney disease can develop due to elevated blood glucose levels over time, which damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys that filter waste and excess fluid from the body. When the kidneys can no longer effectively filter waste products from the blood — known as kidney failure — dialysis (mechanical filtration of the blood) or a kidney transplant is needed to stay alive. Among people with diabetes, new cases of kidney disease are higher in certain racial and ethnic minority groups, highlighting the role that social factors play in this area of health. Obesity is also linked to a higher risk for diabetic kidney disease, and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery has been shown to be more beneficial for kidney disease outcomes than standard treatments. Several drugs are known to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease, and some of these drugs may have additional benefits like a lower risk for pneumonia. Dietary factors have also been shown to play a role in kidney disease development and progression. Eating ultra-processed foods is linked to a higher risk for chronic kidney disease, and one study showed that people with chronic kidney disease tend to eat fewer fruits and vegetables.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Healthline
Can Fatty Liver Disease Cause Sudden Death?
Fatty liver disease itself is unlikely to cause sudden death. The liver is your body’s primary detoxifying organ. It carries out many vital functions, including removing waste and bacteria from the bloodstream and breaking down fats. But what happens if your liver starts accumulating its own fat? Can it...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
A crease of the earlobe may be linked to heart disease
The earlobe crease of an angina patientPhoto byMed Chaos; CC-BY-SA-3.0 This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Please see your doctor.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
scitechdaily.com
New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%
A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
docwirenews.com
Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications
Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
hcplive.com
Early Urate-Lowering Treatment did not Increase Flare Severity, Duration in Patients with Gouty Arthritis
Findings support the concept of early urate-lowering therapy in patients experiencing gout flare under adequate prophylactic treatment. Early aggressive control of hyperuricemia, using probenecid 500 mg, in patients with gouty arthritis (GA), a chronic systemic disease with recurrent acute monoarthritis, did not significantly increase gout flare severity or duration, according to a study published in European Journal of Medical Research.1.
