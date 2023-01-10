Read full article on original website
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.
More school counselors could turn the tide on the youth mental health crisis
Last fall, more than 130 children's organizations called on President Biden to declare a national emergency in response to America's youth mental health crisis. That news came just days after an expert panel recommended that all children ages eight to 18 receive routine screenings for anxiety. These developments drew new...
psychologytoday.com
The Outcome of Being Raised by a Borderline Parent
A family history of mental illness places a child at an increased risk for later development of mental illness, including BPD. Being raised by a BPD parent is a risk factor for pathologizing intimacy or love. Parents with BPD have significant fears of abandonment that they typically pass down to...
Younger girls increasingly presenting to Australian hospitals in mental distress
Younger girls are increasingly attending emergency departments in mental distress or having self-harmed, Australian doctors say, while young women have the highest increase in antidepressant use. Two new studies published in the Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry reveal alarming levels of mental illness among young people, particularly teenage...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
msn.com
Study: 63% of severe alcoholics exhibit significant cognitive improvements within 18 days of abstinence
Addiction can be extremely detrimental to an individual in many different domains, including brain functioning. A new study published in Alcohol and Alcoholism provides hope by suggesting that alcohol detox can greatly improve cognitive impairments within weeks. Many people struggle with a substance use disorder. This can lead to a...
curetoday.com
Caring for Spouse With Cancer May Increase Caretakers’ Risk for Anxiety, Depression and Other Psychiatric Disorders
The risk for psychiatric disorders increased for spouses of patients with cancer compared with those whose partners did not have cancer. Spouses of patients with cancer may have an increased risk for several psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse, highlighting the need for mental health awareness, recent study findings demonstrated.
psychologytoday.com
Misattributing Learning Disorder Symptoms to Psychopathology
Comprehensive neuropsychological assessment can help distinguish between psychological and neurological issues that produce similar behaviors. An accurate diagnosis is needed to provide treatment that properly addresses the actual issues at hand. Assessments are also necessary to determine eligibility for accommodations. Diagnostic overshadowing between psychiatric and learning disability symptomology is a...
hcplive.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens Mental Health in Women with Fibromyalgia
“Although the evolution of COVID-19 is favorable worldwide, multiple variables related to psychological health and the response to stressors seem to have triggered symptomatologic responses in fibromyalgia patients,” investigators stated. Women with fibromyalgia reported worsening of symptoms and weakness in daily activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which supports the...
myzeo.com
What Are the Early Signs of an Eating Disorder
Did you know that the National Institute of Mental Health reports that among adolescents aged 13 to 18, 3.8% of girls and 1.5% of boys have an eating disorder?. Knowing the early signs of an eating disorder is essential to tell someone if it affects you or a loved one. Watch out for these signs the next time you are with someone who could be slipping away from you.
