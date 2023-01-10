Broncos coach candidate Raheem Morris is a 2-time Super Bowl champion

The Denver Broncos might try to poach members of the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coaching staff in consecutive offseasons.

Last year, the Broncos received permission from the Rams to interview secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position. Evero got the DC job, and he did so well that he’s now a candidate for Denver’s head coach opening.

After firing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos have started a search for a new head coach, and they are once again turning to L.A.’s coaching staff.

Denver has asked the Rams for permission to interview defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coach opening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Morris, 46, went 17-31 as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. Later, he went 4-7 as interim coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Though his win-loss record is not stellar, Morris having head coach experience is notable — the Broncos hired three-straight first-time head coaches from 2017-2022 and might now turn to experienced options.

Morris won Super Bowl XXXVII as a defensive quality control coach with the Bucs in 2002. More recently, he won Super Bowl LVI as a defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2021.

If the Broncos end up hiring Morris, he would reunite with Evero, who got his NFL start as a defensive quality control coach with the Bucs in 2007 while Morris was serving as Tampa Bay’s defensive backs coach. They later won a Super Bowl together in L.A. before Evero left to join Denver’s staff.

