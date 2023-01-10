ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos coach candidate Raheem Morris is a 2-time Super Bowl champion

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIDzg_0k9fP2tM00

The Denver Broncos might try to poach members of the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coaching staff in consecutive offseasons.

Last year, the Broncos received permission from the Rams to interview secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position. Evero got the DC job, and he did so well that he’s now a candidate for Denver’s head coach opening.

After firing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos have started a search for a new head coach, and they are once again turning to L.A.’s coaching staff.

Denver has asked the Rams for permission to interview defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coach opening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Morris, 46, went 17-31 as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. Later, he went 4-7 as interim coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Though his win-loss record is not stellar, Morris having head coach experience is notable — the Broncos hired three-straight first-time head coaches from 2017-2022 and might now turn to experienced options.

Morris won Super Bowl XXXVII as a defensive quality control coach with the Bucs in 2002. More recently, he won Super Bowl LVI as a defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2021.

If the Broncos end up hiring Morris, he would reunite with Evero, who got his NFL start as a defensive quality control coach with the Bucs in 2007 while Morris was serving as Tampa Bay’s defensive backs coach. They later won a Super Bowl together in L.A. before Evero left to join Denver’s staff.

We are tracking all of the Broncos’ head coach candidates on this page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady responds to reports linking him to Raiders, Dolphins

No matter how many times Tom Brady picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over everybody else, there still seems to be another rumor or report trying to send him to another NFL team. Brady is set to be a free agent again after the 2022 season, and while some have tried to connect potential dots between him and other teams like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, the GOAT clearly remains focused on the task at hand.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one. Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class. This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy