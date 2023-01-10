Read full article on original website
Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’
Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
hcplive.com
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
This Week’s Top 3 Dermatology Stories
An overview of some of the biggest articles in the dermatology field covered this week, including new breakthroughs in research. HCPLive has highlighted a number of topics in the field of dermatology this week, and 3 major examples of these covered breakthroughs in atopic dermatitis treatment, PDUFA date changes, and new classifications by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Long-Term Cumulative Joint Inflammation Linked to Joint Damage Progression in Rheumatoid Arthritis
In the post-hoc analysis, an association between cumulative local joint swelling and progression of radiographic damage in the same joint was observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), long-term cumulative local joint inflammation was linked to radiographic damage progression in the same joint, according to...
FDA Updates Label for Oral Semaglutide, Making Agent a First-Line Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes
Announced by Novo Nordisk on January 12, the label update from the FDA removes a previous indication stating oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) should not be used as an initial therapy, which clears the way for the agent to be used as a first-line therapy in type 2 diabetes. The US Food...
RT-PCR Could be a More Rapid Test for C Difficile on Environmental Surfaces
Mattresses, toilet floors, and room floors were places where C difficile was commonly detected in areas inhabited by C difficile infection positive populations. There might be a new way to detect clostridiodes difficile on surfaces rapidly, which could be especially crucial in hospital settings. A team, led by Rachel J....
Evan Dellon, MD, MPH: Assessing the Future of Dupilumab for EoE
Dupilumab is currently the only treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. While dupilumab has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since May for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), there remain questions and understudied aspects of the treatment mainly centered on dosing.
Despite Improved Screening and Rates of Dyslipidemia, Prescribing Not Yet at Optimal levels
An analysis of NHANES data from 1999-2018 details the progress made with regard to cholesterol management on a population level but also provides insight into areas where room for improvement still exists. Seth Shay Martin, MD. An analysis of nationwide trends over 2 decades suggests the public health efforts and...
Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes
A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
Karan Lal, DO: Experience Treating Patients with ‘Butterfly Disease’ Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
An interview with Karan Lal on his experiences treating patients facing the rare condition known as epidermolysis bullosa. During his recent interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, spoke about the rare genetic skin disorder known as epidermolysis bullosa (EB), or the “Butterfly Disease.”. Lal functions as Affiliated Dermatology...
Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Comparable to Etanercept in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated with Biosimilar YLB113
The etanercept biosimilar, YLB113 (Nepexto), maintained a favorable efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity profile through week 96. Results of a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 study revealed patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving the etanercept biosimilar, YLB113 (Nepexto) experienced significantly lower injection-site reactions (ISRs) and injection-site erythema (ISE) when compared with the reference product, etanercept. YLB113, a recombinant fusion protein tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi), showed long-term safety and sustained efficacy through 96 weeks, according to findings published in International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases.1.
Circumpapillary Structure in Eyes with Glaucoma Altered with Negative Pressure Induction
Circumpapillary structure measurements showed a dose-dependent increase with the induction of negative pressure. The effects of pressure changes induced by a multipressure dial on circumpapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) and capillary density measurements in patients with glaucoma was investigated in recent research. Using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), the...
Use of Zuranolone for Treatment of MDD
Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Well, Greg, you’ve alluded to zuranolone. You and I have been involved in the development program. Let me just ask you a little bit about your understanding of some of the data. There was a phase 2 study that was done with zuranolone. Can you tell me a little bit about that?
New Agents in Treatment of MDD
Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Gregory Mattingly, MD; and Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, review newly approved additions to the major depressive disorder treatment landscape, including esketamine, brexanolone, AXS-05 (dextromethorphan/bupropion). Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Sagar, there’s a number of glutamatergic GABAergic, and now, of course, we’ve got to talk about psychedelic...
Long Covid Linked to Loss of Smell, Cognitive Impairment, Shortness of Breath at 1 Year
Patients with mild infection are not at particular risk for severe, chronic outcomes from long Covid, according to new Israel data. Patients with mild COVID-19 are likely to report symptoms of anosmia, cognitive impairment, dyspnea, weakness and palpitations when experiencing long Covid, according to new data from Israel. In findings...
Probability of Success Higher After Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant Than Trabeculectomy
The research suggests additional glaucoma surgery was required more frequently after trabeculectomy than after Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery. Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery had a higher success rate than trabeculectomy in patients with neovascular glaucoma, while the rates of posopterative complications were similar between both surgical procedures, according to new research.
Diabetes Dialogue: The Prospect of a Bionic Pancreas, with Steven Russell, MD, PhD
In this episode of Diabetes Dialogue, hosts Diana Isaacs, PharmD, and Natalie Bellini, DNP, are joined by Steven Russell, MD, PhD, the chief medical officer of Beta Bionics, for a discussion around his journey to becoming CMO as well as a deep dive into the iLet Bionic Pancreas and its potential in diabetes management.
ACG Updates Clinical Guidance on Diagnosing Celiac Disease
The guidelines include advocating for more preventative care and changing how the disease is diagnosed. New recommendations for the evaluation and management of celiac disease call for a combination of noninvasive serology tests and duodenal biopsies to confirm the diagnosis of celiac disease in both pediatric and adult patients. A...
Pegloticase and Methotrexate Co-Therapy Improved Urate Burden, Patient-Reported Outcomes in Gout
Serum urate rapidly declined after initiation of pegloticase and methotrexate therapy and was maintained well below ≥ 6 mg/dL, an indicator of uncontrolled gout, throughout the study. Treating patients with gout with concurrent pegloticase and methotrexate (MTX) therapy resulted in lowered serum urate levels and improvements in patient-reported outcomes,...
