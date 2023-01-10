ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’

Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
hcplive.com

Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis

Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
hcplive.com

This Week’s Top 3 Dermatology Stories

An overview of some of the biggest articles in the dermatology field covered this week, including new breakthroughs in research. HCPLive has highlighted a number of topics in the field of dermatology this week, and 3 major examples of these covered breakthroughs in atopic dermatitis treatment, PDUFA date changes, and new classifications by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
hcplive.com

Long-Term Cumulative Joint Inflammation Linked to Joint Damage Progression in Rheumatoid Arthritis

In the post-hoc analysis, an association between cumulative local joint swelling and progression of radiographic damage in the same joint was observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), long-term cumulative local joint inflammation was linked to radiographic damage progression in the same joint, according to...
hcplive.com

RT-PCR Could be a More Rapid Test for C Difficile on Environmental Surfaces

Mattresses, toilet floors, and room floors were places where C difficile was commonly detected in areas inhabited by C difficile infection positive populations. There might be a new way to detect clostridiodes difficile on surfaces rapidly, which could be especially crucial in hospital settings. A team, led by Rachel J....
hcplive.com

Evan Dellon, MD, MPH: Assessing the Future of Dupilumab for EoE

Dupilumab is currently the only treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. While dupilumab has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since May for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), there remain questions and understudied aspects of the treatment mainly centered on dosing.
hcplive.com

Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes

A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
hcplive.com

Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Comparable to Etanercept in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated with Biosimilar YLB113

The etanercept biosimilar, YLB113 (Nepexto), maintained a favorable efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity profile through week 96. Results of a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 study revealed patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving the etanercept biosimilar, YLB113 (Nepexto) experienced significantly lower injection-site reactions (ISRs) and injection-site erythema (ISE) when compared with the reference product, etanercept. YLB113, a recombinant fusion protein tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi), showed long-term safety and sustained efficacy through 96 weeks, according to findings published in International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases.1.
hcplive.com

Circumpapillary Structure in Eyes with Glaucoma Altered with Negative Pressure Induction

Circumpapillary structure measurements showed a dose-dependent increase with the induction of negative pressure. The effects of pressure changes induced by a multipressure dial on circumpapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) and capillary density measurements in patients with glaucoma was investigated in recent research. Using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), the...
hcplive.com

Use of Zuranolone for Treatment of MDD

Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Well, Greg, you’ve alluded to zuranolone. You and I have been involved in the development program. Let me just ask you a little bit about your understanding of some of the data. There was a phase 2 study that was done with zuranolone. Can you tell me a little bit about that?
hcplive.com

New Agents in Treatment of MDD

Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Gregory Mattingly, MD; and Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, review newly approved additions to the major depressive disorder treatment landscape, including esketamine, brexanolone, AXS-05 (dextromethorphan/bupropion). Andrew J. Cutler, MD: Sagar, there’s a number of glutamatergic GABAergic, and now, of course, we’ve got to talk about psychedelic...
hcplive.com

Long Covid Linked to Loss of Smell, Cognitive Impairment, Shortness of Breath at 1 Year

Patients with mild infection are not at particular risk for severe, chronic outcomes from long Covid, according to new Israel data. Patients with mild COVID-19 are likely to report symptoms of anosmia, cognitive impairment, dyspnea, weakness and palpitations when experiencing long Covid, according to new data from Israel. In findings...
hcplive.com

Probability of Success Higher After Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant Than Trabeculectomy

The research suggests additional glaucoma surgery was required more frequently after trabeculectomy than after Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery. Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery had a higher success rate than trabeculectomy in patients with neovascular glaucoma, while the rates of posopterative complications were similar between both surgical procedures, according to new research.
hcplive.com

Diabetes Dialogue: The Prospect of a Bionic Pancreas, with Steven Russell, MD, PhD

In this episode of Diabetes Dialogue, hosts Diana Isaacs, PharmD, and Natalie Bellini, DNP, are joined by Steven Russell, MD, PhD, the chief medical officer of Beta Bionics, for a discussion around his journey to becoming CMO as well as a deep dive into the iLet Bionic Pancreas and its potential in diabetes management.
hcplive.com

ACG Updates Clinical Guidance on Diagnosing Celiac Disease

The guidelines include advocating for more preventative care and changing how the disease is diagnosed. New recommendations for the evaluation and management of celiac disease call for a combination of noninvasive serology tests and duodenal biopsies to confirm the diagnosis of celiac disease in both pediatric and adult patients. A...
hcplive.com

Pegloticase and Methotrexate Co-Therapy Improved Urate Burden, Patient-Reported Outcomes in Gout

Serum urate rapidly declined after initiation of pegloticase and methotrexate therapy and was maintained well below ≥ 6 mg/dL, an indicator of uncontrolled gout, throughout the study. Treating patients with gout with concurrent pegloticase and methotrexate (MTX) therapy resulted in lowered serum urate levels and improvements in patient-reported outcomes,...

