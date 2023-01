Central Carolina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications through March 5, 2023, for the 2023-2024 school year. More than 230 scholarship opportunities are available, totaling over $550,000. Interested students should visit www.yourfoundation.org/scholarships to view eligibility criteria and complete the online application. Once students complete the eligibility section of the...

