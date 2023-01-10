Shake Shack plans to more than double the number of drive-thru locations this year, CEO Randy Garutti said at the annual ICR investor conference on Tuesday. The New York-based chain only has 11 drive-thru units open now—most of which opened in 2022—and the company is still studying what works. But drive-thru units are showing strong results, with AUVs of about $4 million plus and profit margins on par or better than company averages.

1 DAY AGO