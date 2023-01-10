Read full article on original website
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
A Popular Coca-Cola Drink Faces New Pepsico Competition
Soda is one of the most popular drinks in America, with the average person consuming almost 43 gallons of it per year. And when it comes to the business of soda, there are three main players with a majority of the market share: Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report, Pepsico (PEP) - Get Free Report, and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) - Get Free Report.
Red Robin to invest in new grills as part of turnaround effort
Red Robin will start cooking its burgers on flat-top grills in a bid to improve its food and provide a better experience for customers, CEO G.J. Hart said Monday. The upgrade is part of a five-point turnaround plan that Hart detailed during a presentation at the ICR investor conference in Orlando, Fla.
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
Learn all about the industry's hottest trends and brands, and what's keeping the most resilient veterans on top, while exploring the best franchise opportunities.
Diversifying formats pays off for Shake Shack
Shake Shack plans to more than double the number of drive-thru locations this year, CEO Randy Garutti said at the annual ICR investor conference on Tuesday. The New York-based chain only has 11 drive-thru units open now—most of which opened in 2022—and the company is still studying what works. But drive-thru units are showing strong results, with AUVs of about $4 million plus and profit margins on par or better than company averages.
Burger King taps a former Pepsico executive to head U.S. marketing
Patrick O’Toole will be given the task of turning Burger King’s marketing around. The former Pepsico executive on Tuesday was named chief marketing officer for the fast-food burger chain in the U.S. and Canada. He takes over the position on Feb. 6. He will be responsible for using...
Del Taco to add AI voice bots in drive-thrus
Robots are coming to the Del Taco drive-thru. The 600-unit Mexican chain plans to use AI voice bots from Presto to take drive-thru orders. It’s been testing the technology since last year and said it has exceeded expectations. “With Del Taco’s desire to build a drive-thru that improves operational...
Zaxby's Hires Former Starbucks Executive
Chicken chain Zaxby's welcomes Carl Mount as chief supply chain officer, effective January 17. With 25 years of experience, Mount comes to Zaxby's most recently from Starbucks, where he served as senior vice president for supply chain operations. Prior to Starbucks, Mount was head of supply chain for KFC Global. At Zaxby's, Mount will manage partnerships across the supply chain industry to maximize the investments of franchisees.
