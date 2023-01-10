ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Award-winning composer commissioned to create piece for BSO

BANGOR — The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation has announced that Nathan Shields has received its 4th annual Composer Award. With the award of $25,000, Shields has been commissioned to create a new work to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra in 2024. Shields was chosen from 376 applicants by a jury including composers Chen Yi and John Harbison and conductor André Raphel.
BANGOR, ME
Banff Festival takes filmgoers to mountaintops and beyond

ELLSWORTH — In the Jules Verne classic “Around the World in Eighty Days,” Phileas Fogg needs every one of those days to circle the globe. Modern-day theatergoers can get the job done in three. Instead of booking passage on a steamer or train, they can get their...
ELLSWORTH, ME

