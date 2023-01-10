Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Hackers target and exploit major Control Web Panel security flaw
Threat actors are abusing a known vulnerability in Control Web Panel (CWP) to start reverse shells and execute malicious code remotely. Researcher Numan Türle from Gais Cyber Security released a YouTube video showing how the vulnerability can be exploited. Three days later, researchers observed an uptick in the abuse of the flaw, which is tracked as CVE-2022-44877, and carries a severity score of 9.8/10 - critical.
TechRadar
How to export LastPass passwords to NordPass
Are you ready to leave LastPass and wondering how to export your passwords (opens in new tab) to NordPass? Well, you probably wouldn’t be here if you weren't, so let’s get down to work. Although LastPass was loved by many and treated as one of the top password...
TechRadar
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: business laptops
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Basic could be everything you need to get your start-up moving
In a world where subscriptions are either getting more expensive, or higher-end features are becoming the reserve of pricier tiers, Microsoft 365 has announced plans to offer its software customers more, free of charge. Above the 5GB free plan sits what the company currently refers to as ‘OneDrive Standalone 100GB’....
TechRadar
Fortinet warns VPN users targeted by critical vulnerability
Hackers are actively targeting government organizations with malware and trojans, using known vulnerabilities in Fortinet VPN (opens in new tab) appliances. This is according to Fortinet itself, which published a security advisory earlier this week, urging users to deploy the patch immediately. The flaw is tracked as CVE-2022-42475, and is described as a heap-based buffer overflow in the FortiOS SSLVPN. It allows abusers to both crash the vulnerable endpoint, and use it to gain remote code execution (RCE) abilities.
TechRadar
Gen Z is getting right what we Millennials got wrong about tech
If you didn't know already, there's a trend right now among Gen Z to essentially throw out the latest tech in favor of old favorites. Think ditching the latest smartphones for old clamshell beaters, or opting for that retro point-and-shoot camera for their snaps - the first truly digitally native generation is exploring new ways to interact with technology right now.
TechRadar
What is AI capable of, really?
The possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the imagination of many for almost as long as the concept of computers has existed. In recent years, however, interest is reaching new highs as some of the incredible feats promised by its advocates are starting to be realized. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has...
TechRadar
Best free email services for 2023
Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with a key design upgrade
We would always expect smartphones to get better year on year, but if the latest rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are to be believed, the foldable handset is going to come with a key improvement in terms of its design. According to South Korean outlet Naver (opens...
TechRadar
How to use and create keyboard shortcuts in macOS Ventura
There are some things you do time and time again on your Mac, such as opening a new Finder window or taking a screenshot, but Apple has a system of keyboard shortcuts to let you do this without trying to find it in a menu. These have been in macOS...
TechRadar
AWS: It's time for all of us to have our AI lightbulb moment
As the business world becomes ever more digital-focused, getting the most out of your data has never been more important. Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology is proving an increasingly useful ally for companies of all sizes, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking to position itself at the forefront of this booming space.
TechRadar
Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals how much you'll pay for each phone
We know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are launching on February 1, but we're not sure yet how much they're going to cost. A new leak sheds some light on what the starting prices might be for these handsets in the US. Well-known tipster @RGcloudS (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could be going big on rounded corners with a fresh potential change spotted in (limited) testing right now. Neowin (opens in new tab) reports that XenoPanther highlighted the possible change on Twitter, with a screenshot showing Edge Canary (the earliest testing version) featuring rounded corners for the actual area of the browser showing the web page.
TechRadar
How often do you really need to upgrade your PC?
It’s very easy to get carried away with the excitement of new product launches. If you’re a big ol’ nerd like me, you see that some new graphics cards have arrived and all you can think about is cramming them into your PC at putting them through their paces with some crisp 4K gaming.
TechRadar
Many firms aren't giving remote workers any security training
Many companies do not provide their remote workers with any cybersecurity awareness training, new research has claimed, despite these workers having access to sensitive company data. A report from Hornetsecurity polling almost 1,000 IT professionals working in businesses of all sizes across the globe found that a third (33%) do...
TechRadar
DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: which PS5 controller is right for you?
If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, you could stick to the official Sony-made gamepad or see what the third-party manufacturers offer. Third parties often cater their controllers to specialist gaming, such as Razer’s Wolverine V2 Pro, which is made to fit more competitive esports play. We’re comparing the two controllers in this DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller guide so you know which one is best for you.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs AMD RX 7900 XT: the best card for gamers might surprise you
With the release of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, the battle between Teams Red and Green is now joined in the more "affordable" segment of gaming graphics cards, and gamers have two great options to choose from in the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and AMD RX 7900 XT. Both cards...
TechRadar
PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit review
The PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit is one of the best-value PS5 drives in 2023. While it may no longer be top of the pack in terms of raw numbers, aggressive pricing, an excellently-designed heatsink, and consistent performance make this console-focused CS3140 bundle worth considering for your machine. Pros. +
TechRadar
The beat stops for Groove Music in Windows 10 as it's replaced by Media Player
In a new update for Windows 10 users, Groove Music will be replaced by the new Windows Media Player, keeping all of your music and playlists intact. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), if you go to the Microsoft Store in Windows 10, you'll see Groove Music in the 'Updates' section. Once you press 'Update', the app will be automatically overwritten with the newer Windows Media Player.
TechRadar
Huge TF2 leak reveals scrapped weapons and maps
From never before seen maps to various models, the latest Team Fortress 2 leak has given fans a lot to mull over. The biggest Valve has seen to date; the 61GB leak includes various unreleased maps, models, PSDs (photoshop source design), and VMFs (valve map format) for Team Fortress 2. The latter is a format that stores raw map data and is used to save production-stage maps and prefabs.
Comments / 0