Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking public’s assistance finding thieves who stole $300,000 from armored car
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has released more photos of the suspects wanted for a $300,000 armored car heist in Sunset park last week. Three suspects wanted in connection with the brazen broad daylight heist have yet to be captured. Three men coordinated the robbery of a Brinks armored car outside Chase bank on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park last Friday in broad daylight. The robbery occurred at 1 pm when a Brinks employee was making a money drop at the bank and one of the three suspects distracted the employee by asking for directions. The post NYPD seeking public’s assistance finding thieves who stole $300,000 from armored car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Employee stabbed after confronting shoplifter at NYC sports shop
NEW YORK, NY – A sports shop employee in the Bronx was stabbed after confronting two shoplifters on Wednesday. The two suspects entered Franks Sports Shops on Tremont Avenue and removed a $25 Carhartt balaclava. As they attempted to leave the store, two employees chased them down and tried to retrieve the stolen garment. One of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the 37-year-old male employee in the abdomen. The suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, The post Employee stabbed after confronting shoplifter at NYC sports shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been charged with forcible touching, acting in a manner to injure a child and sexual abuse for a November 15th incident involving a teenage girl on a Manhattan subway train. Rafael Rojas-Gonzalez, 35, is alleged to have approached a 14-year-old girl from behind aboard the northbound 1 train inside the Broadway and West 66th Street station at around 7:30 am. The girl was not physically injured during the assault, Rojas-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night in Upper Manhattan. The post Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second suspect arrested in Queens 4th of July deli double murder
NEW YORK, NY – On Friday, police in New York City arrested 22-year-old Queens resident Dayshawn Vaughns for a double murder he committed in July. On July 4th, Vaughns and Malachi Kirkland are accused of killing Sulaiman Odunsa, 21, and Amir Green, 23, both of Brooklyn. Kirkland was arrested on July 5th. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot at 902 Drew Street, within the confines of the 75 Precinct. “Upon arrival, officers determined that three males were shot at the adjacent corner inside of a deli located at 1372 Loring Avenue,” the NYPD The post Second suspect arrested in Queens 4th of July deli double murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Georgia woman officially charged in NYC subway chemical assault
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande has been arrested for a chemical attack against a New York City nurse that took place oin December 2nd. The nurse, who was on her way to work her shift was confronted by Gravesande on the southbound platform inside the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station at around 1 am. According to police, Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia, then splashed an unknown chemical on the nurse’s face causing severe burns. She fled the scene. .The victim was removed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in The post Georgia woman officially charged in NYC subway chemical assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Package thief sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden reported a man and woman were found shot inside their car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Linden. Police do not believe they were shot at that location, but were en route to the hospital after being shot in a nearby town. The incident happened on Saturday. Police responded to the Home Depot on Edgar Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The Linden Police The post Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
55-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 55-year-old man was robbed while walking near the intersection of Oak Tree Place and Hughes Avenue when he was approached by four unknown suspects and robbed at gunpoint in Belmont. Detectives investigating the incident reported one of the suspects drew a black firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money. “The individuals proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s two cell phones and wallet containing his identification and debit cards before fleeing on foot eastbound on Belmont Avenue to parts unknown,” the NYPD’s 48th Precinct reported. The suspects were captured on a nearby surveillance video The post 55-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children
NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old charged for murder of Elijah Dukuray
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 47th Precinct have made an arrest in the November murder of 23-year-old Bronx man Elijah Dukuray. On November 24th, Dukuray was shot outside Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street. Police officers and medical personnel arrived to find him unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. On Wednesday, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter. The man’s name was not released by police due to the shooter being a minor at The post 18-year-old charged for murder of Elijah Dukuray appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested for Christmas Eve Manhattan assault and homicide
NEW YORK, NY – 34-year-old Manhattan resident Earl Gumbs has been arrested and charged for an assault he committed that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man on Christmas Eve in Midtown. According to police, at around 3 am, Gumbs assaulted 61-year-old Duane Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground. Patterson struck his head on the ground, where he suffered a serious skull fracture. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Patterson passed away on Christmas Day from his injuries. NYPD detectives charged Gumbs with manslaughter and assault. The post Suspect arrested for Christmas Eve Manhattan assault and homicide appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-year-old arrested for attempted murder charge in July shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the NYPD’s 71st Precinct in New York City have made an arrest in shooting that occurred last July. 21-year-old Von Vincent of Brooklyn was charged for a shooting that occurred outside a Brooklyn retail store on July 26th. According to police, Vincent approached the 24-year-old male victim in the area of 1184 Nostrand Avenue and shot him in the back of the head and shoulder. He fled the scene and evaded capture until his arrest on Thursday. The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was listed in stable condition The post 21-year-old arrested for attempted murder charge in July shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in fatal Staten Island stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives have identified the killer wanted for stabbing 37-year-old Nicholas Nelson Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was stabbed and killed in front of a Staten Island home on Wednesday. Police responded to 25 Elizabeth Street in Staten Island at around 7:55 pm after a 911 caller reported the incident. Upon their arrival, they found the 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the neck, He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He suffered from a single stab wound to the neck. 26-year-old Eric Wilson, of Staten Island, The post Arrest made in fatal Staten Island stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
