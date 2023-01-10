ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
AP All-Pro teams announced: Complete voting results as Giants, Jets, Eagles are honored

Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.
