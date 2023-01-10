Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO