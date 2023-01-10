Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is live-tweeting wild-card game vs. Dolphins: ‘My heart is with my guys’
Bills safety Damar Hamlin wasn’t able to attend his team’s playoff opener in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday. But he’s been following the action closely from home and posting his reaction on social media as the Bills battle the Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Giants’ Azeez Ojulari hurt again, could have short week to recover from quad injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- Azeez Ojulari sat quietly in the middle of a joyous locker room early Sunday night cursing his luck. “Man, I got nothing but bad luck,” the Giants outside linebacker said following his team’s exhilarating 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild-Card round of the NFC playoffs. “It just sucks.”
Updated NFL Wild Card, Divisional Playoffs schedule, matchups after Bengals beat Ravens: Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers at home
Here’s an updated look at the NFL postseason schedule with Super Wild Card Weekend under way and the Divisional Playoffs awaiting kickoff next weekend. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15.
Jets’ Woody Johnson reveals harsh reality about Zach Wilson’s future with team
The Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath walked off the field at Shea Stadium for the final time in December of 1976. And that means owner Woody Johnson has been presiding over that same search in the 23 years since he bought the team in 2000.
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
AP All-Pro teams announced: Complete voting results as Giants, Jets, Eagles are honored
Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.
