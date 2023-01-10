Parson’s Nose Theatre Set To Take Pasadenans on a Journey Through 100 years of American Musical History!

Read full article on original website
Area Favorite Returns: Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys Perform
The enchanting and effervescent chanteuse Janet Klein will be at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Saturday, Jan. 14, performing obscure, naughty, and lovely tunes from the 1910s, 20s and 30s with The Parlor Boys starting at 7 p.m. Klein and The Parlor Boys have recorded 10 CDs with...
Pasadena MLK Community Coalition to Honor Legacy and Life of Dr. King on January 16
The 2023 annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration presented by the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition is scheduled to place on January 16 at 10 a.m. at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena. The highlight of the annual celebration is the presentation of students’ submissions for the Coalition’s art and...
St. Philip the Apostle School K-2nd Graders Celebrates the Feast of the Epiphany
Happy Feast of the Epiphany! St. Philip the Apostle School (SPAS) K-2nd graders celebrated the day with the traditional Rosca de Reyes or 3 Kings bread. They learned about the Kings journey to Bethlehem to see Jesus. Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Theophany is a Christian feast day...
Luxury Food and Beverage Festival ‘Masters of Taste’ Sets Date for 2023 Gustatory Gala
Be hungry. Be very hungry. The sixth annual Masters of Taste outdoor luxury food and beverage festival returns to the Pasadena Rose Bowl Sunday, April 2, 2023. All of the proceeds from the event will directly benefit Union Station Homeless Services, a non-profit organization currently celebrating 50 years of providing homeless services and housing for thousands of neighbors.
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Huntington Library Gardens Closed Wednesday For Storm Cleanup
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens announced all its gardens will be closed on Wednesday in the aftermath of heavy rains “for the safety of our visitors.”. The Huntington said it took the safety precaution due to saturated soils, the possibility of winds, and several fallen trees...
University Club of Pasadena President Richard Chinen Reflects on His Tenure, What the Club Means to Him
After serving as President during the University Club of Pasadena’s centennial year, Richard Chinen’s tenure will come to a close in March. Known to many because of his former Tournament of Roses presidency, Chinen recently shared his thoughts on his presidency and what the University Club means to him, both professionally.
Home of the Week: Beautiful Five Bedroom Cape Cod with Guest House in Sierra Madre
Quite possibly the greatest house this side of the Mississippi!! This amazing Cape Cod features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, pool, three-car garage and a guest house. Coming in at over 4,300 sqft, this beauty sits on nearly three quarters of an acre and is set against the backdrop of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains.
Pasadena’s Newest Independent Bookstore to Open in February
A new independent bookstore will be opening in Pasadena soon, named after Pasadena native and science-fiction author Octavia Butler. Butler was one of the first to feature people of color in sci-fi novels. The owner, Nikki High, is coming from a background in communications. She was Customer Communications Director at...
Discover All You May Not Know About Pasadena This Thursday
While Pasadena is well-known for the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and its world-class institutions like JPL and Caltech, there are many exciting secrets the city holds. Discover little-known facts about the Crown City on Thursday, Jan. 12 with author and researcher Nat Read’s presentation “What You May Not Know About Pasadena.”
Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program for Winter Season
Thirty-five individuals received services and 19 were placed into motel rooms during the first distribution of the Friends in Deed of the season. This program began in the first full week of January and will run through March 30th. “We are grateful to continue serving our unhoused neighbors through the...
La Salle College Prep STEM Students: Revving Up for the Future
La Salle College Preparatory (LCP) STEM students are revving up for the future! They recently put their science, technology, engineering, and math skills to the test by designing and building their own go-karts from scratch. Using principles of physics, engineering, and design, they were able to turn their ideas into a reality that they got to see in action. Students have fun working collaboratively through the process. It’s messy, a little risky, but incredibly valuable.
Westridge Students Practice Scientific Presentation Skills During Lunchtime Research Talks
Every Wednesday, you can find a group of Upper School students gathered to hear from a Research in Science student about their research and lab work—an important tool to practice oral presentation and writing skills. This week, students heard from Reema R. ’23 about flexible knowledge assembly in humans, the topic of her lab work with researchers at Occidental College (whom she is assisting as part of the Westridge Research in Science class).
Union Station Homeless Services Celebrates 50 Years of “Bringing Our Neighbors Home”
Donate to the Union Station To Help Twice as Many Unhoused Neighbors Through Matching Gift Challenge. As part of the nonprofit’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, Union Station Homeless Services announced a matching gift challenge that will double every dollar donated to the non-profit for the next 50 days. The matching challenge...
Pasadena High School Girls Varsity Water Polo Team defeats Burbank, 14-11
On Thursday, January 5, the Pasadena High School Girls Varsity Water Polo Team won their home conference game against Burbank (CA) by a score of 14-11. PHS congratulates the team and Coach Esser for the win. Pasadena High School, 2925 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 396-5880 or visit www.pusd.us/phs.
Two Marshall Senior Students Selected for Prestigious Posse Scholarship
Marshall Fundamental School congratulates Estrella Barcenas and Owen Hom, Marshall Fundamental Class of 2023 seniors and both have been awarded the Prestigious Posse Scholarship. Estrella has been awarded a Posse Scholarship to attend Kalamazoo College as a Hornet with plans to major in Psychology and Owen has received a Posse...
South Pasadena High School Students Earn Congressional App Challenge Awards
South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) recognizes fantastic work by South Pasadena High School students Jeff Chen, Lewis Polansky, and Evi Shih. These students earned first and third place awards in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is a competition intended to encourage students to learn how...
Parent Education Coffee: Fuel Your Kids for Success with SMART EATS!
Join New Horizon School Pasadena for a special talk on children’s nutrition and healthy easy meals! on Friday, January 13, 2023, 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at NHSP. As a parent, it can be challenging to ensure that your child is getting the nutrients they need to grow and thrive. This talk will provide practical tips and ideas for incorporating more nutritious foods into your child’s diet, as well as simple and fun recipes that the whole family can enjoy eating and making together, no matter how busy your schedule.
Pasadena’s Integrity College of Health Announces New Veterinary Assistant Program
Integrity College of Health in Pasadena announced a new Veterinary Assistant (VA) certificate program, designed to be completed in as few as 35 weeks. The VA program will launch on February 14 for evening classes and February 28 for morning/afternoon classes. ICH offers career training programs for several healthcare careers;...
Lagerlof Cares Holds Food Drive to Donate to Friends in Deed Food Pantry
Pasadena nonprofit, Lagerlof Cares, partnered with Friends in Deed Food Pantry to donate food and canned goods to low-income and no-income families in the local community. Friends in Deed serves roughly 500 families weekly, providing them with food, toiletries, and other necessities. The Food Pantry receives donations from a variety of sources and relies heavily on donations from organizations and individuals.
