Parson’s Nose Theatre Set To Take Pasadenans on a Journey Through 100 years of American Musical History!

Join New Horizon School Pasadena for a special talk on children’s nutrition and healthy easy meals! on Friday, January 13, 2023, 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at NHSP. As a parent, it can be challenging to ensure that your child is getting the nutrients they need to grow and thrive. This talk will provide practical tips and ideas for incorporating more nutritious foods into your child’s diet, as well as simple and fun recipes that the whole family can enjoy eating and making together, no matter how busy your schedule.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO