Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. However, there is...
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
NJ.com

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost? (1/10/23)

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion. This is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. The next drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 10. How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each per play. Mega...
TheDailyBeast

Mega Millions to Jackpot to $1.1B on Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one had the winning numbers in Friday night’s draw. That means if someone wins Tuesday’s draw they will collect the third largest jackpot in history, Mega Millions said in a release. This is the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion. Friday’s draw ended with numbers 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the gold Mega Ball was 13. Read more at The Daily Beast.
iheart.com

No Big Winner in Mega Millions Drawing, Jackpot Now Over $1.3 Billion

Another Mega Millions drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner and that means the game's top prize has grown once again. The jackpot that's going to be up for grabs Friday will be more than $1.3 billion. There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since October. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Powerball Wednesday night is $360-million.
NJ.com

Mega Millions 2023: How to watch Friday’s drawing (1/13/23)

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s $1.1 billion drawing. This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history and the second biggest Mega Millions prize.
CBS Philly

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The jackpot continues to grow. The Mega Millions prize has increased again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery's latest giant jackpot.The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday."Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions...
NJ.com

NJ.com

