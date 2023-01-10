Read full article on original website
Related
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. However, there is...
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Mega Millions: Here Are the Nine Ways Players Can Win Prizes in the Game
Residents in most of the United States are eligible to potentially get a huge payday ahead of the new year, as the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than a half-billion dollars. The next drawing of the game will take place on Tuesday, and if anyone can match all...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Mega Millions superstitions: Friday the 13th, triskaidekaphobia and a $1.3B jackpot
Maybe you should try your hand at this Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing, which could be the fourth largest ever, totals more than $1.3 billion — and happens to fall on Friday the 13th. Some view the day as unlucky, but for others, a little superstition doesn’t hurt when playing the lottery.
How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost? (1/10/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion. This is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. The next drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 10. How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each per play. Mega...
Mega Millions to Jackpot to $1.1B on Tuesday
The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one had the winning numbers in Friday night’s draw. That means if someone wins Tuesday’s draw they will collect the third largest jackpot in history, Mega Millions said in a release. This is the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion. Friday’s draw ended with numbers 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the gold Mega Ball was 13. Read more at The Daily Beast.
iheart.com
No Big Winner in Mega Millions Drawing, Jackpot Now Over $1.3 Billion
Another Mega Millions drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner and that means the game's top prize has grown once again. The jackpot that's going to be up for grabs Friday will be more than $1.3 billion. There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since October. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Powerball Wednesday night is $360-million.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Mega Millions 2023: How to watch Friday’s drawing (1/13/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s $1.1 billion drawing. This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history and the second biggest Mega Millions prize.
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The jackpot continues to grow. The Mega Millions prize has increased again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery's latest giant jackpot.The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday."Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions...
Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion; still time to snag that lucky ticket
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11 p.m.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0