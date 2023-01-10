Read full article on original website
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Discover All You May Not Know About Pasadena This Thursday
While Pasadena is well-known for the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and its world-class institutions like JPL and Caltech, there are many exciting secrets the city holds. Discover little-known facts about the Crown City on Thursday, Jan. 12 with author and researcher Nat Read’s presentation “What You May Not Know About Pasadena.”
Luxury Food and Beverage Festival ‘Masters of Taste’ Sets Date for 2023 Gustatory Gala
Be hungry. Be very hungry. The sixth annual Masters of Taste outdoor luxury food and beverage festival returns to the Pasadena Rose Bowl Sunday, April 2, 2023. All of the proceeds from the event will directly benefit Union Station Homeless Services, a non-profit organization currently celebrating 50 years of providing homeless services and housing for thousands of neighbors.
Pasadena MLK Community Coalition to Honor Legacy and Life of Dr. King on January 16
The 2023 annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration presented by the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition is scheduled to place on January 16 at 10 a.m. at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena. The highlight of the annual celebration is the presentation of students’ submissions for the Coalition’s art and...
University Club of Pasadena President Richard Chinen Reflects on His Tenure, What the Club Means to Him
After serving as President during the University Club of Pasadena’s centennial year, Richard Chinen’s tenure will come to a close in March. Known to many because of his former Tournament of Roses presidency, Chinen recently shared his thoughts on his presidency and what the University Club means to him, both professionally.
Families Keep Rose Parade Tradition Alive
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Families laughing, taking photos — some even camped out on the sidewalk, wrapped in sleeping bags — filled the streets of Pasadena for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. The 134th annual parade welcomed swaths of...
La Salle College Prep STEM Students: Revving Up for the Future
La Salle College Preparatory (LCP) STEM students are revving up for the future! They recently put their science, technology, engineering, and math skills to the test by designing and building their own go-karts from scratch. Using principles of physics, engineering, and design, they were able to turn their ideas into a reality that they got to see in action. Students have fun working collaboratively through the process. It’s messy, a little risky, but incredibly valuable.
Huntington Library Gardens Closed Wednesday For Storm Cleanup
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens announced all its gardens will be closed on Wednesday in the aftermath of heavy rains “for the safety of our visitors.”. The Huntington said it took the safety precaution due to saturated soils, the possibility of winds, and several fallen trees...
Union Station Homeless Services Celebrates 50 Years of “Bringing Our Neighbors Home”
Donate to the Union Station To Help Twice as Many Unhoused Neighbors Through Matching Gift Challenge. As part of the nonprofit’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, Union Station Homeless Services announced a matching gift challenge that will double every dollar donated to the non-profit for the next 50 days. The matching challenge...
Downey Rose Float: After the ball was over
“After the break of morn—After the dancers' leaving; After the stars are gone;” goes the song popular in the 1890’s. What is left to see, after the ball?. If you wanted to go in person to the Downey Rose Float but you were daunted by the trek to Pasadena, it was on display after the Rose Parade in front of the Embassy Suites on Firestone Blvd. in Downey. A few days after the parade the float is brought by surface streets back to Downey, late at night because it measures 46 feet long and moves at only 5 miles an hour, and is pulled by Titan Tow.
Time To Consider Reparations for Pasadena Families Displaced by the 210 Freeway
The Foothill Freeway, aka the 210, runs parallel to Foothill Boulevard and the San Gabriel Mountains. It began construction in 1958, and the section of the 210 in Pasadena was finalized in 1976. Dr. Raymond Mohl stated in “The Interstates and the Cities: Highways, Housing and Freeway Revolt” that:...
Pasadena High School Girls Varsity Water Polo Team defeats Burbank, 14-11
On Thursday, January 5, the Pasadena High School Girls Varsity Water Polo Team won their home conference game against Burbank (CA) by a score of 14-11. PHS congratulates the team and Coach Esser for the win. Pasadena High School, 2925 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 396-5880 or visit www.pusd.us/phs.
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to Pasadena Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in Pasadena to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities. “We’re committed to...
La Brea Bakery shuts down locations in Downtown Disney, LA after decades in business
La Brea Bakery shut down its Downtown Disney and Los Angeles locations on Monday, the company announced.
Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program for Winter Season
Thirty-five individuals received services and 19 were placed into motel rooms during the first distribution of the Friends in Deed of the season. This program began in the first full week of January and will run through March 30th. “We are grateful to continue serving our unhoused neighbors through the...
World-Famous La Brea Bakery Cafe Bids Farewell to Los Angeles
La Brea Bakery is no more — at least not in a retail cafe sense. 34 years after opening on its namesake La Brea Boulevard (in what is today a portion of République’s space), the Nancy Silverton and Mark Peel-founded bread company has closed its physical locations to move entirely into the wholesale and grocery retail game, save for a few lingering airport branding deals. That means that while there will no longer be traditional storefronts for the company, the famous lowercase-B logo with the loaf in the middle will still be available on store shelves nationwide.
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney
The La Brea Bakery at Downtown Disney has officially closed its doors. 😢
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
Miss Asia USA 2023 Ariana Pineda finds footing on stage and campus
High heels and glamor aren’t for everyone, but the shoe fits McCormick sophomore Ariana Pineda, winner of Miss Asia USA 2023 in the eponymous pageant in November. Pineda, a Pasadena, California native, joined Miss Asia USA in the summer of 2022. She flew to Los Angeles from Evanston almost every week starting Fall Quarter for gown fittings, training and rehearsals.
