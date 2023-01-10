Read full article on original website
Related
What does this stream of rain mean for groundwater levels? Here's what one expert has to say
photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels. Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated. "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said. Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said. "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation." "Some...
treksplorer.com
Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in California
California may conjure images of rugged coastline, spectacular beaches, and world-renowned wine country. But head for the hills and you’ll find some of the most beautiful mountain towns in California. The Golden State is home to more than 170 mountain ranges, and tucked among them are some hidden gems that’ll spice up any trip.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
What does all this rain in California mean for the wine?
After over a foot of rain in the past 2 weeks, vineyard general manager of Tablas Creek Winery, Jason Haas wrote, “Let’s keep in coming.” He said this despite intense rain and overflowing creeks closing the winery on Monday and Tuesday.
winespectator.com
California Wine's Soggy Start to the New Year
After years of drought, much of California has been hammered with snow and rain since New Year's Eve, including heavy precipitation from back-to-back strong "atmospheric rivers", and reports of floods, fallen trees, high winds, power outages, evacuations, sink holes and mudslides. So far, 17 deaths have been attributed to the weather in the Golden State. While several wine regions have been impacted, it appears much of the wine industry is going to emerge unharmed.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California
From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
Monterey Peninsula could 'become an island' as Salinas River levels rise
"Monterey Peninsula may become an island again like it did in the '95 floods, so please start preparing now." Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California.
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
Is Lake Shasta's Water Level Rising?
Over 13 inches of rain fell on Lake Shasta in the first 11 days of January as California was pummeled by six storms.
Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations
PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US
California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Comments / 0