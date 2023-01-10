Read full article on original website
Ocean Township skates by Lacey - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Haar scored three goals and added an assist as Ocean Township beat Lacey 5-1 in Toms River. Giovanni Tritto assisted on three goals. Chris Browning and Aiden Munn had single goals. Josh Giresi got Lacey on the board with a late second-period goal.
PHOTOS: Point Pleasant Boro at Lacey wrestling, Jan. 13, 2023
Lacey came into this Shore Conference matchup with a 10-0 record, and it hoped to hold on to its Shore Conference B South lead against a 6-1 Point Pleasant Boro squad. Check out some pictures of this big-time Shore Conference matchup on Friday night. Our high school sports photos like...
Hopewell Valley over Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
Gillian Magner scored 11 points in Hopewell Valley’s 35-24 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley improved to 5-7. Arianna Acevedo scored nine points for Hamilton West (5-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Unbeaten No. 17 Trenton hits triple digits against Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as Trenton — No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 — won its 13th straight game 100-50 at home against Allentown. Antwan Bridgett added 19 points. Dymir Bailey had 12 and Davontay Hutson 11 in the win. Ray Gooley had...
Boys Ice Hockey: South Brunswick rolls past Red Bank Regional
Thomas Lagomarsino finished with a hat trick as South Brunswick cruised past Red Bank Regional 8-1 at ProSkate Arena, in South Brunswick.
Old Bridge downs No. 15 South Plainfield in an upset years in the making
It might have taken four years, but there’s no denying it anymore — Old Bridge is every bit the GMC title contender as St. Joseph (Met.) and South Plainfield. And the cost of counting the Knights out? Well, do that at your own peril as South Plainfield, No. 15 in this week’s NJ.com Top 20, learned the hard way on Friday night, falling to Old Bridge 48-21.
Newton-Lenape Valley defeats Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield - Boys ice hockey recap
Maksym Pastukh’s hat trick led Newton-Lenape Valley past Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield 4-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Alex Benkert got Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield (3-9) on the board in the first period before Newton-Lenape Valley (2-6) answered with three straight goals. Pastukh put his team ahead 4-1 in the second before holding on as Benkert scored two more goals.
Girls basketball: Penns Grove outlasts Salem Tech
Jameelyonna Horace finished with 22 points and Za’Mylah Seda-Owens had 19 to help lift Penns Grove to a 54-47 win over Salem Tech in Woodstown. Brianna Robbins chipped in with nine points for Penns Grove (6-2). Carly Santimaw led Salem Tech (2-8) with 18 points while Jess Spratt had...
Boys Basketball: Cherry Hill West narrowly defeats Pennsauken
Cherry Hill West managed to defeat Pennsauken in a tight, 70-67 final score, in Pennsauken. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jamil Wilkins scored 15 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 70-36 in Absecon. Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Egg Harbor (10-3) took control the rest of the way as it outscored Holy Spirit 61-26. DJ Germann added 13 points while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 11 points and four rebounds.
Point Beach over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Kevin Burns posted a double-double with 24 points, 1 rebound and four assists to lead Point Pleasant Beach in a 65-54 win over Henry Hudson in Point Pleasant. John Coakley also recorded a double-double for Point Beach (7-3) by finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans also scored 10 points in the win.
Lindenwold over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Lamar Greene recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenwold to a victory at home over West Deptford, 53-42. Tajamir Brown scored a game-high 17 points while Jerimiah Craig chipped in six points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals for Lindenwold (4-6), which led by five at halftime before expanding the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
Palmyra over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson netted 19 points with five rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and assist during Palmyra’s 44-19 win over Pennsauken in Palmyra. Kiley Hines scored eight points while Angelina Sauls notched five points and eight rebounds in the win. Lauren Gilmore chipped in with seven points as well. Palmyra tallied 14 steals in the game and turned defense into offense.
Paulsboro defeats Audubon - Boys basketball recap
Antonio Pandolfo recorded 14 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro past Audubon 57-39 in Paulsboro. Both sides scored three points in the first quarter before Audubon (6-6) sported a 16-14 lead at halftime. However, Paulsboro (6-5) took control in the second half and outscored Audubon 43-23. Ja’Vonn Osbourne added...
Woodbury over Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Alexis Davis posted a double-double with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and three assists to lead Woodbury in a 77-23 win over Audubon, in Audubon. Woodbury improved to 10-0 with the win. Ashley Flynn scored eight points for Audubon (6-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Girls basketball: Haddon Heights gets past Collingswood for 3rd straight win
Madison Clark finished with 16 points to pace Haddon Heights to a 42-21 win over Collingswood in Haddon Heights. Sami Szabo and Gab DiOrio each chipped in with five points for Haddon Heights (4-7), which won its third straight game and four of its last five games after starting out the season with six straight defeats.
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Boys ice hockey: Kinnelon gets past Mount Olive
Anthony Prunty finished with two goals and two assists to help pace Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta to a 5-3 win over Mount Olive at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Dillon Fleksher had a goal and an assist while Harrison Root and Nicolas Roslan each had a goal for Kinnelon/Jeffferson/Sparta (8-2-1), which has won five of its last six games. Rylan Gibbons finished with 30 saves.
Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley edges Paul VI
Liam Yeoman scored twice and Logan Camilerri netted the game-winner as Hopewell Valley squeezed past Paul VI 4-3 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees Township. Matthew Cudmore tallied a goal and Gavin Nau had two assists for Hopewell Valley (7-4-1). Ryan Morici finished with 30 saves. CJ Compagnola had...
Strong start, key pin, solid finish helps Point Pleasant Boro deal Lacey 1st loss
It was a night for reversal of fortunes. First, Point Pleasant Boro’s junior 120-pounder Jared Drewes avenged a 7-0 loss to Lacey’s Ralphael Garcia in the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South back in December. Drewes walked over an armbar with a wrist for a fall with 1.5 second left in the first period in the most pivotal bout of night.
