Navy veteran dies of injuries suffered in N.J. apartment fire, officials say
A 69-year-old man badly injured in an apartment fire in Lambertville early Thursday has died of his injuries, the city’s mayor said. Hunterdon County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator and volunteer Lambertville fireman Andrew Camp pulled David Sloane from the fire at South Hunterdon Apartments, which broke out at the 17-unit complex on South Main Street around 1:30 a.m., officials said.
51-Year-Old Rahway Resident Dies in Two-Car Accident
RAHWAY, NJ — A Rahway resident was killed early Sunday morning, January 8, in a two-car accident in Elizabeth. TAPinto Rahway reached out to the public information officer for the City of Elizabeth, Ruby Contreras, who told us that a Jeep Gladiator traveling east, driven by a male resident of Pennsylvania, was struck at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Route 1&9, at approximately 4 a.m. by a Honda traveling north. The driver of the Honda was 51-year-old Rahway resident Bolivar Guzman. Guzman died at the scene of the accident. There was also a passenger in the Honda, 49-year-old Edison Erazo-Meza, a citizen of Ecuador. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep Gladiator was treated at Trinitas Regional Medical Center and later released. The crash remains under investigation. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Warren County
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m. on Route 94 near the Frelinghuysen Township Elementary School in Frelinghuysen...
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
Man fatally struck by truck on N.J. street, cops say
A man was fatally hit by a truck on Tuesday morning, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. The incident occurred near 11 Vine Street about 10:45 p.m., police said. The 23-year-old male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police said. It is not known...
State investigating death of man who collapsed and died while fleeing Newark police on foot
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
NJ dog owners face charges after leaving 'Coco' outside in freezing cold with no food, no water
The Monmouth County SPCA says "Coco" the Rottweiler was chained up on a concrete pad with no food or water for three days.
20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture. Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City. We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main. Twenty homes had to be evacuated. The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes.
Stolen baby parrot returned to Delran, New Jersey exotic bird store
A baby parrot that was stolen from an exotic bird store in New Jersey has been returned and is "doing well," according to an employee.
Cops searching for knife-wielding man who assaulted student outside N.J. school
Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a student Thursday afternoon outside Sayreville War Memorial High School while armed with a knife. Officers were called to the school at 2:18 p.m. and ordered students and staff to shelter in place to determine if it was safe to dismiss students, according to a statement from the Sayreville Police Department.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Essex County
A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Roseland. The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. in the area of 101 Eisenhower Parkway, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christine Perrella, of Caldwell, was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, officials...
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
