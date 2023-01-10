Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF forces thwart two terror attacks, three terrorists killed
A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces after attacking them with a knife near Ofra in Samaria on Sunday morning. The Israeli troops were being stoned by local Palestinians when the assailant exited his vehicle and charged at the force, attempting to take one of the soldiers’ weapons.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF soldier killed, 3 injured in accidental explosion on base
An Israeli soldier was killed and three others injured overnight Saturday in an accidental explosion on a military base in the Jordan Valley, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Sunday. According to a preliminary probe, the soldier who was killed had found a grenade during a training exercise and brought...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis bus attacked in Judea; no injuries reported
A bus carrying Israelis along the Route 60 highway in Judea came under gunfire on Sunday. Nobody was injured in the apparent attack, although the bulletproof vehicle sustained damage. The bus was traveling from Kiryat Arba, located adjacent to Hebron, to Jerusalem. Authorities closed the highway in both directions following...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu discusses military challenges in final meeting with outgoing IDF chief
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, with the two men holding a final consultation on the major operational challenges facing the country, according to a statement. Netanyahu thanked Kochavi for his more than 40 years of service in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Israel cannot be swept away by ‘inflammatory’ slogans about civil war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended his government’s judicial reform plan and called on opposition leaders to stop threatening “civil war” and speaking of “the destruction of the state.”. Netanyahu began his remarks to Sunday’s Security Cabinet meeting by noting that in November “there...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Imam of Peace’ calls on Arabs, Muslims to embrace Israel
Born in Tunisia in 1972, Hassen Chalghoumi received his undergraduate degree from a university in Damascus before studying theology in Pakistan. The father of five children, he arrived in 1996 in France, where he became the imam of the Drancy mosque in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. He has served as president of the Conference of Imams in France for almost 20 years, during which time he developed close ties to the Jewish community.
Cleveland Jewish News
Learning Hebrew brought me closer to Judaism — and alienated me from Israel
(JTA) — Speaking to the media in the United States before and after his latest election as Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu reassured American Jews and other supporters of Israel that their widely expressed fears of the undemocratic nature of the new Israeli governing coalition were overblown and would not in fact come to pass.
