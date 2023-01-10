Read full article on original website
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"Noah KeenerMiami, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder
No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Ex-Yankees left-handers avoid arbitration, get nice salary bumps
Jordan Montgomery is ready to run it back with the St. Louis Cardinals. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports the left-hander avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, getting a nice bump from his 2022 salary of $6 million. Friday is the deadline for MLB teams and arbitration-eligible...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash
Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
Pros and cons of New York Mets deal with Carlos Correa falling through
Wow, what a whirlwind of a free agency period this has been for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, now of the Minnesota Twins. The New York Mets were unable to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old shortstop after initially verbally agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract in the middle of the night in mid-December. The issue the Mets had, just like the San Francisco Giants before them, was a physical that flagged Correa’s right ankle after a 2014 surgery after an injury in the minor leagues in the Houston Astros organization.
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants open as big underdog to Eagles in NFL Divisional Playoffs
Third time’s the charm. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will meet in the Divisional Playoffs next weekend after Brian Daboll and company upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, at U.S. Bank Stadium. As you would expect, the opening line has the Giants as a big underdog. WIP’s Eliot...
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with a top-15 prospect on international signing day.
