Girls Basketball: Results, links, photos & featured games for Sunday, Jan. 15

Immaculate Heart (11-1) vs. Sparta (8-3) at Pascack Valley High School, NJ, 5:30pm. Secaucus (11-1) vs. Fair Lawn (7-4) at Pascack Valley, 7pm. Newtown (CT) vs. Ridgewood (4-9) at Saddle River Day School, 11:30am. GMC. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2) vs. George (PA) (4-0) at Brooklyn, 3:15pm. NJIC. Dwight-Englewood (7-3) at...
Boys basketball: Westfield stops Union Catholic for 5th straight win

Theo Sica recorded 20 points, three assists and four steals to help lead Westfield to a 62-51 win over Union Catholic in Westfield. Tyshawn Pearson tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while TJ Halloran had 10 points and 10 assists for Westfield (9-4), which won its fifth straight game and eight of its last nine. Shane Sheehan had 10 points and three assists and Zack Epp had 12 points.
WESTFIELD, NJ
No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap

Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
LINDEN, NJ
Brian Long Classic roundup: Lyndhurst, Park Ridge victorious - Boys basketball recap

Deron McLaughlin and Matt Garito combined for 29 points to lead Park Ridge to a narrow 40-39 victory over Hasbrouck Heights at the Brian Long Classic in Ridgefield Park. McLaughlin led Park Ridge (9-3) in scoring with 16 points, while Garito added 13 points. In a tightly contested affair, Park Ridge held a slim one-point lead at halftime before Hasbrouck Heights retook the lead in the third quarter, going up by two points.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
Third-quarter surge carries Union past Summit - Boys basketball recap

After a closely contested first half, Union dominated the second half en route to a 50-36 victory over Summit in Union. Riley Flood scored a team-high 14 points for Union (6-6), while Ralph Brucal added 12 points. Down by one-point at halftime, Union used a 21-11 run to take a nine-point lead at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Union built its lead back up to double-digits. In the second half, Union outscored Summit 33-18.
UNION, NJ
East Orange over West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Carlyle Adams scored 12 points in East Orange’s low-scoring 38-19 victory over West Orange in West Orange. East Orange (6-5) used its defensive ability to gain control. It totaled 13 steals in the win, including four from Rashan Sampson. After being tied at the end of the first quarter,...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Pleasantville rallies in the second half to defeat Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes recorded 21 points to spark Pleasantville to a 57-52 victory over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Jeff Valeus scored 17 points for Pleasantville (6-8), who was down by 11 points at the end of the first quarter after Penns Grove (4-8) outscored them 19-8. However, Pleasantville (6-8) erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 15-8 run in the third quarter, then used an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
