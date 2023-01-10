Read full article on original website
Who stole the show? Top 100 weekly statewide boys basketball stat leaders, Jan. 8-14
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 14, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Girls Basketball: Results, links, photos & featured games for Sunday, Jan. 15
Immaculate Heart (11-1) vs. Sparta (8-3) at Pascack Valley High School, NJ, 5:30pm. Secaucus (11-1) vs. Fair Lawn (7-4) at Pascack Valley, 7pm. Newtown (CT) vs. Ridgewood (4-9) at Saddle River Day School, 11:30am. GMC. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2) vs. George (PA) (4-0) at Brooklyn, 3:15pm. NJIC. Dwight-Englewood (7-3) at...
Who are 2023 boys basketball Player of the Year candidates in Skyland Conference?
In all corners of New Jersey, players have stepped up early on and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conferences.
Unbeaten No. 17 Trenton hits triple digits against Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as Trenton — No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 — won its 13th straight game 100-50 at home against Allentown. Antwan Bridgett added 19 points. Dymir Bailey had 12 and Davontay Hutson 11 in the win. Ray Gooley had...
Boys basketball: Westfield stops Union Catholic for 5th straight win
Theo Sica recorded 20 points, three assists and four steals to help lead Westfield to a 62-51 win over Union Catholic in Westfield. Tyshawn Pearson tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while TJ Halloran had 10 points and 10 assists for Westfield (9-4), which won its fifth straight game and eight of its last nine. Shane Sheehan had 10 points and three assists and Zack Epp had 12 points.
Escape the Rock wrestling placewinners, medal-round results and team scoring
The Escape the Rock wrestling tournament concluded on Sunday with a heavy New Jersey presence. Overall there were four champions from New Jersey and 10 finalists. Below check out all the placewinners with the results from the first-, third-, fifth- and seventh place matches at the elite tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School.
Boys swimming: Bridgewater-Raritan notches the win at the Skyland Conference Championship
Bridgewater-Raritan, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, tallied five first-place finishes to win the Skyland Conference Boys Championship on Saturday in Skillman, totaling 282 points. The Panthers began the event with a victory in the 200 medley relay at 1:35.72 in a three-second win behind Jaden Lee, Christian...
No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
Brian Long Classic roundup: Lyndhurst, Park Ridge victorious - Boys basketball recap
Deron McLaughlin and Matt Garito combined for 29 points to lead Park Ridge to a narrow 40-39 victory over Hasbrouck Heights at the Brian Long Classic in Ridgefield Park. McLaughlin led Park Ridge (9-3) in scoring with 16 points, while Garito added 13 points. In a tightly contested affair, Park Ridge held a slim one-point lead at halftime before Hasbrouck Heights retook the lead in the third quarter, going up by two points.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Third-quarter surge carries Union past Summit - Boys basketball recap
After a closely contested first half, Union dominated the second half en route to a 50-36 victory over Summit in Union. Riley Flood scored a team-high 14 points for Union (6-6), while Ralph Brucal added 12 points. Down by one-point at halftime, Union used a 21-11 run to take a nine-point lead at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Union built its lead back up to double-digits. In the second half, Union outscored Summit 33-18.
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Jan. 16
We’re about to dive into another week of hockey. Some of the days coming up are jam-packed with big-time matchups and there are a couple of light nights sprinkled between.
East Orange over West Orange - Boys basketball recap
Carlyle Adams scored 12 points in East Orange’s low-scoring 38-19 victory over West Orange in West Orange. East Orange (6-5) used its defensive ability to gain control. It totaled 13 steals in the win, including four from Rashan Sampson. After being tied at the end of the first quarter,...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored a game-high 15 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 52-20, in Jersey City. Jackson Tindall had 14 points and six rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (9-2), which jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead. Peyton Miller added seven points with six rebounds in the win.
Pleasantville rallies in the second half to defeat Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes recorded 21 points to spark Pleasantville to a 57-52 victory over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Jeff Valeus scored 17 points for Pleasantville (6-8), who was down by 11 points at the end of the first quarter after Penns Grove (4-8) outscored them 19-8. However, Pleasantville (6-8) erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 15-8 run in the third quarter, then used an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
