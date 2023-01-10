Read full article on original website
Plainsman
The sweet taste of something special
HURON — The mention of maple syrup - true maple syrup - may bring to mind a snowy hillside in Maine or Vermont, covered with maple trees that have holes, or ‘taps’ drilled into them from which sap is harvested. One young couple in the Huron area...
Plainsman
Huron area 'Polar Plunge' set for Feb. 4
HURON — The 2023 Huron Polar Plunge for Special Olympics South Dakota, “Freezin for a Reason,” will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ravine Lake. Huron is one of eight SOSD plunges across the state this year. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota,...
amazingmadison.com
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
dakotanewsnow.com
40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic returned to the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from three games:. -Howard knocking off Mount Vernon/Plankinton 53-47 -Arlington upsetting #3 Centerville 59-55 -Host Hanson defeating...
Plainsman
Mitchell gymnasts claim title in Huron Invitational
HURON — The Mitchell Kernels swept the top of the podium in all four events, as they raced to the win in the Huron Gymnastics Invitational Friday at the Tiger Activity Center. Mitchell scored 148.4 points to take th win, with Sioux Falls Lincoln finished with 138.55 in second and Yankton took third with a team total of 136.25.
Plainsman
Huron girls collect road win over Lincoln
SIOUX FALLS – The Huron Tigers picked up the first winning streak of the season with their second road win of the week, a 48-36 victory over the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Friday in Sioux Falls. The visiting Tigers began the game in the same way that they have...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Plainsman
Patriots overpower Huron boys
HURON — The Huron Tigers knew they were facing an uphill battle - literally - when the second-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots traveled to Huron Arena Friday night and understood it would take a perfect game on their behalf and some bad mojo for the visitors to come out of the contest with a win.
Plainsman
Cause for power outage remains under investigation
HURON — The cause of a power outage that affected many residents of Huron and surrounding area remains under investigation, according to a Northwestern Energy spokesperson. Jo Dee Black, a media specialist with Northwestern, reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, an outage occured, which affected around 7,800 customers.
mykxlg.com
One Man Dies in Vehicle Crash Rolled Multiple times on I-90
A vehicle lost control on Wednesday at about 9:30 pm eastbound on Interstate 90 due to icy conditions, went off the ditch and rolled multiple times. A 52-year-old man has died; he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, airlifted to a Mitchell hospital, and later died.
Plainsman
Area basketball 1-14-23
LAKE PRESTON — The De Smet Bulldogs overpowered the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks 69-23 in boys’ basketball action Thursday night. Damon Wilkinson led the Bulldogs, now 6-1, with 21 points, while Kadyn Fast scored 19 and Tom Aughenbaugh netted 12 in the contest. For I/LP, which falls to 5-2,...
Plainsman
Mites play in jamboree
The Huron All-Stars mini-mites took to the ice for the first scrimmage of the season on Jan. 6 at Bergman Arena. The group included players ranging in age from 3-6.
Plainsman
2023 281 Conference Tournament girls opening round
WOLSEY - The top-seeded Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds jumped out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter and coasted to a 67-20 victory over the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders in opening round action of the 281 Conference Tournament Friday in Wolsey. Mya Boomsma led the Lady Warbirds, now 7-0, with...
