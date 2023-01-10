Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr sent Gerard Butler fan mail for this action movie
Gerard Butler is returning to cinemas with what he does best – simple, but high-concept action movies. This one is so good, it’s simply called Plane. Butler is still churning out action movies in the mode of those made in their 90s hey-day, and its appreciated by audiences and by others in his industry. Including Robert Downey Jr.
thedigitalfix.com
David Bowie gave Nic Cage his best acting advice
Nicolas Cage says got some of his best acting advice from entertainment legend David Bowie. Nicolas Cage is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, known for the quantity of his output and his own unique brand of performance. While starring in big budget Hollywood releases like The Unbearable Weight...
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 10 just recast Dom Torreto’s son for upcoming finale
Fast X has recast Dom Torreto’s son Brian, hinting that his role will be bigger for the action movie and its sequel. The Fast and Furious movies are coming to an end with a two-parter finale, consisting of Fast X and its sequel, Fast and Furious 11. The long...
thedigitalfix.com
Val Kilmer came up with one of Top Gun 2’s best scenes
Director Joseph Kosinski is the director of what was the most successful movie of 2022…until a certain batch of blue people came along. He has been sharing some anecdotes from the making of Top Gun: Maverick in Deadline, including what Val Kilmer brought to the heartwarming action movie, both onscreen and offscreen.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
thedigitalfix.com
1923 star explains Spencer Dutton and Alex romance
1923’s Brandon Sklenar has explained his character’s romance with Alex in the Yellowstone prequel series. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone (and these days, who isn’t?) then you’ve probably also been watching 1923 as well as the other spin off series. 1923, which takes place...
thedigitalfix.com
Hugh Jackman has Ke Huy Quan to thank for X-Men movie fight scenes
Hugh Jackman is no stranger to action movie fight sequences, and with his role in the X-Men movies the actor got more physical than ever: but, he has Everything Everywhere all at Once star Ke Huy Quan to thank for those. The X-Men movies are, famously, a mixed bag. The...
thedigitalfix.com
Why does M3GAN do a dance?
Fabulous robot doll M3GAN became famous before her movie was even released, thanks to going viral for her TikTok style dances in the trailer. M3GAN memes have been everywhere, and she’s been particularly embraced by the gay community. Get your wigs ready for the Halloween outfits now. M3GAN becoming an internet sensation has already helped propel the movie to box office success in the US, and it’s now being released internationally.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
thedigitalfix.com
Gran Turismo movie release date, trailer, plot, cast and more
What is the Gran Turismo movie release date? If you own a PlayStation, chances are that you know about the hit racing game Gran Turismo. From shiny vehicles to roaring engines, there is a lot to love about this IP. And now, the highest-selling video game franchise under the PlayStation brand is heading to the big screen.
Jeff Bridges Pays Tribute To His Family, Peter Bogdanovich And Beautiful “Lifetime” Of “Telling Stories”
Jeff Bridges accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his staggering 70-year career in Hollywood at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. Upon his arrival on stage, Bridges jokingly channeled his iconic character, the Dude from The Big Lebowski before launching into a heartfelt tribute to his esteemed parents, Lloyd Bridges and Dorothy Bridges “If I was the Dude from The Big Lebowski, he would say, ‘This is just like, your opinion, man.’” said Bridges. “Today is my dad’s birthday. I wouldn’t be up here without my dad, he’s the reason I’m up here. I can remember loving...
thedigitalfix.com
Is the fungus in The Last of Us TV series real?
Is the fungus in The Last of Us real? In the world of The Last of Us, humanity is on the brink of extinction, with the population dwindling to a scant thousand or so. So what was it that wiped us out in the end? Climate change, artificial intelligence, or nuclear war? No, it was mould.
thedigitalfix.com
Vikings Valhalla – do Freydis and Harald break up?
Do Freydis and Harald break up? Since Vikings Valhalla released in 2022, the Pagan Freydis and Christian Harald have been a fan-favourite power couple. Despite the two’s religious differences, they have fought together, have had unbelievable chemistry, and have learnt a deep mutual respect. However, Vikings Valhalla season 2...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch the Last of Us TV series
How can you watch The Last of Us TV series? Videogame adaptations are notoriously tricky, and some have gone so far as to say that the entire genre is cursed. Well, that’s not entirely true. The new HBO series the Last of Us is fantastic. If you don’t believe...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Vikings Valhalla related to The Last Kingdom?
Is Vikings Valhalla related to The Last Kingdom? Netflix has proven itself to be a fan of some Viking action. The streaming service has plenty of shows about warriors butting heads with armies and nations as they fight for victory. But are all these series related in some way?. Vikings...
thedigitalfix.com
Passion of the Christ 2 trends after Twitter suggests hilarious titles
When it comes to upcoming new movies, few are as surprising as The Passion of the Christ 2. Directed by Mel Gibson, the first movie released in 2004, and while hailed as a religious experience by some movie fans, it was controversial – with critics pointing out the use of anti-semitic and overly violent imagery.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 won’t let DC villains take over like The Dark Knight
There might be ‘something in the way,’ in The Batman 2 — but it certainly won’t be Batman villains. Director Matt Reeves has made it clear in a new interview with Collider that Batman actor Robert Pattinson will be the primary focus in the superhero movie sequel.
