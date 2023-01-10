Brendan Fraser shared a powerful message while holding back tears as he accepted the award for best actor for The Whale at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. “Thank you for this honor, Critic’s Choice Association,” The Mummy actor said. “It was Herman Melville who once wrote that ‘there are only five critics in America. The rest are asleep.’ … I’m so glad you woke up for me.” He then joked, adding, “Where were you for Furry Vengeance?” drawing laughter from the audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics Choice Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Best PictureCritics Choice Awards: Full List of...

18 MINUTES AGO