Storms in the Bay Area have unleashed millions of gallons of untreated sewage water
California is being hit by a punishing parade of storms. Raw sewage has gushed through neighborhoods, flooded roadways, poured into San Francisco Bay. Officials urge residents not to swim in the bay or even jump in puddles. Lesley McClurg from member station KQED explains the toxic disaster has revealed deficiencies in an aging sewer system.
Talkin' Music: Brian Ashley Jones
Nashville based musician Brian Ashley Jones wondered into KVNF while visiting Paonia and ended up sitting down for a fun-filler, inspiring interview.
