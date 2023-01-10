Diamond, Of Pro-Trump Duo 'Diamond And Silk', Dead At 51

Photo: Getty Images

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway , a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who with her sister made up the right-wing commentating duo "Diamond and Silk," has died at 51, per HuffPost .

Trump broke the news of Hardaway's death on Monday (January 9), saying it was "totally unexpected."

“Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, per the Daily Beast . “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

A post from the Diamond and Silk Twitter account also confirmed her death.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA,” a tweet announcing Hardaway's death reads.

The two women became famous for their political commentary on YouTube during Trump's 2016 campaign for president. Diamond and Silk said they were lifelong Democrats that had switched parties to support his bid for the presidency.

They frequently made appearances on Fox News before the network ended its relationship in 2020 after the pair spread conspiracy theories, on-air, about the coronavirus. The duo landed a show, Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear , on Newsmax TV, which aired on Saturday nights.

Though Hardaway's cause of death remains unknown, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account asked its followers in November to pray for Diamond.

"Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond," the tweet read.

