Kirby Smart Talks the Significance of Georgia Finishing Undefeated

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named the MVPs of the game. Bennett finished with 304 yards and six total touchdowns while also breaking the single-season passing record in Georgia history. Bullard earned his honors by forcing two interceptions.

Kirby Smart was asked about the significance of his team being able to compile a perfect 15-0 season . Here is what he had to say:

"The significance is there's no blemish. I had four national championships at Alabama, I don't think we had but one that was undefeated, and that one was really special. Sometimes it takes a loss to galvanize, put your team in a spot to win. It did that last year. And it didn't take that. I always tell guys, do you have to take a loss to learn? Why? Like, it doesn't take that to learn that. And this team is special because they didn't have a flaw. They had two games in which they came back in the fourth quarter, Missouri and Ohio State, with incredible comebacks and led by Stetson and the offense. So it makes it more special, I think, when you come back and look at it, because when you want to compare teams you'll say, hey, look at this team. There's some parts of me that think, if the team last year played this year's team, last year's team probably had more talent on it. But this year's team was different. Like, they just had this eye of the tiger; they weren't going to lose."

Bennett also shared his thoughts on the manner and said, "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us, and we just ran out of games. Nobody could."

It was certainly a historic season for the Bulldogs and one that will be not only forever remembered by Georgia fans, but by every college football fan. A season of history.

