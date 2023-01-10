Read full article on original website
City of Red Wing Holiday Schedule
All City buildings in Red Wing will be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed one day all week. No collection Monday, Tuesday will be Monday’s route picked up and so on.
Drazkowski Sworn In
Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) was officially sworn in as a Minnesota state senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 session this week. Serving for District 20, Drazkowski represents Dakota, Goodhue, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties. Previously, Drazkowski had served eight terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Rotary International Cannon Falls Mardi Gras
The Rotary International Cannon Falls will be hosting a special Mardi Gras fundraiser in February. The celebration is Tuesday, February 21st at the Grand O2 from 6 pm – 8 pm and will feature beer, wine, and Spirit tasting with appetizers. There will be a raffle and Mardi Gras masks and beads will be avialable for purchase.
Big Turn Music Fest Volunteers Needed
Big Turn Music Fest, Red Wing's favorite February festival is back for two days of great music and they are looking for over 150 volunteers. These volunteers are an integral part of the event. Volunteers, staffed at each venue, help with setup, tear down, and checking IDs and capacities, along with other various roles across the weekend.
