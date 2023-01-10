Read full article on original website
Drazkowski Sworn In
Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) was officially sworn in as a Minnesota state senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 session this week. Serving for District 20, Drazkowski represents Dakota, Goodhue, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties. Previously, Drazkowski had served eight terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
City of Red Wing Holiday Schedule
All City buildings in Red Wing will be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed one day all week. No collection Monday, Tuesday will be Monday’s route picked up and so on.
AG Ellison wants Hennepin Co. court to shut down non-profit that's part of the Feeding our Future scandal
Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked a Hennepin County court to shut down ThinkTechAct, a non-profit connected to the vast Feeding our Future scandal.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Rape case dismissed by Hennepin County Attorney after prosecutor admits to lying
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty dismissed rape charges against a St. Paul man Monday after a senior prosecutor admitted to lying to a judge during the trial. Marco Tulio Rivera Enamorado, 35, was accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019. Moriarty said the...
Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
High Speed chase through Minnesota and St. Croix County ends in Dunn
WESTERN WISCONSIN – On December 30, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m., Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, Georgia was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. According to the media release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28 (the Glenwood City/Wilson exit). A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in George Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS - A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal...
Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson gets previous police job back, with more pay
MINNEAPOLIS – The controversial former top cop of Hennepin County is now collecting a paycheck from a different department.Dave Hutchinson was reinstated to his prior job with Metro Transit Police, and not everyone's happy about it.RELATED: 'What Happened Is Inexcusable' - Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Says He Won't Resign After DWI ConvictionBefore he was elected sheriff in 2018, Hutchinson was a sergeant with MTPD. WCCO has learned that a state statute forced the department to give him that same job back once his term ended.That statute also gives Hutchinson raises as if he never left, bumping his salary by about $20,000...
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
Minneapolis Animal Care & Control reaches capacity, waives adoption fees
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has waived all adoption fees as it reached full capacity, housing nearly 100 animals.Animal Care & Control says it has taken in 139 animals since the start of the new year--a 57.5% increase from the same time period in 2022. Over half of the pets brought into the shelter were surrendered by their owners, many of them citing housing issues as a reason, Animal Care & Control says.RELATED: Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardshipIn addition to adoptions, the shelter is looking for people willing to foster its cats and dogs. Animal Care & Control says it is particularly in need of "seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."All pets available for adoption are completely vaccinated, sterilized and micro-chipped.Information on adopting animals from Animal Care & Control can be found by clicking here.
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Rotary International Cannon Falls Mardi Gras
The Rotary International Cannon Falls will be hosting a special Mardi Gras fundraiser in February. The celebration is Tuesday, February 21st at the Grand O2 from 6 pm – 8 pm and will feature beer, wine, and Spirit tasting with appetizers. There will be a raffle and Mardi Gras masks and beads will be avialable for purchase.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
