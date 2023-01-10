ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
q-mediagroup.com

Drazkowski Sworn In

Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) was officially sworn in as a Minnesota state senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 session this week. Serving for District 20, Drazkowski represents Dakota, Goodhue, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties. Previously, Drazkowski had served eight terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
MINNESOTA STATE
q-mediagroup.com

City of Red Wing Holiday Schedule

All City buildings in Red Wing will be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed one day all week. No collection Monday, Tuesday will be Monday’s route picked up and so on.
RED WING, MN
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
hot967.fm

Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin

(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
mygateway.news

High Speed chase through Minnesota and St. Croix County ends in Dunn

WESTERN WISCONSIN – On December 30, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m., Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, Georgia was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. According to the media release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28 (the Glenwood City/Wilson exit). A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson gets previous police job back, with more pay

MINNEAPOLIS – The controversial former top cop of Hennepin County is now collecting a paycheck from a different department.Dave Hutchinson was reinstated to his prior job with Metro Transit Police, and not everyone's happy about it.RELATED: 'What Happened Is Inexcusable' - Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Says He Won't Resign After DWI ConvictionBefore he was elected sheriff in 2018, Hutchinson was a sergeant with MTPD. WCCO has learned that a state statute forced the department to give him that same job back once his term ended.That statute also gives Hutchinson raises as if he never left, bumping his salary by about $20,000...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control reaches capacity, waives adoption fees

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has waived all adoption fees as it reached full capacity, housing nearly 100 animals.Animal Care & Control says it has taken in 139 animals since the start of the new year--a 57.5% increase from the same time period in 2022. Over half of the pets brought into the shelter were surrendered by their owners, many of them citing housing issues as a reason, Animal Care & Control says.RELATED: Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardshipIn addition to adoptions, the shelter is looking for people willing to foster its cats and dogs. Animal Care & Control says it is particularly in need of "seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."All pets available for adoption are completely vaccinated, sterilized and micro-chipped.Information on adopting animals from Animal Care & Control can be found by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Rotary International Cannon Falls Mardi Gras

The Rotary International Cannon Falls will be hosting a special Mardi Gras fundraiser in February. The celebration is Tuesday, February 21st at the Grand O2 from 6 pm – 8 pm and will feature beer, wine, and Spirit tasting with appetizers. There will be a raffle and Mardi Gras masks and beads will be avialable for purchase.
CANNON FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy