City announces opportunity to apply for the External Agency Fund Competitive Grants

Grants available to social services, arts and creative industry organizations, and youth-focused services

Louisville Metro Government (LMG) will begin accepting applications on January 18, 2023 from local non-profit organizations for programs or activities that contribute to the city's cultural, social, and economic vitality. These grants, which are funded through the city’s General Fund, are awarded to non-governmental or "external” agencies for LMG Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024).

The External Agency Funds (EAF) are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations offering programs or services in Louisville/Jefferson County that align with the Mayor's strategic goals. The competitive grants are available for Social Services programs, administered by the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services. The Arts and Creative Industries External Agency Funds programs are administered by Louisville Forward, and the Youth External Agency Funds programs are administered by the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

For the Social Services funding program, qualified nonprofits committed to providing services that achieve meaningful outcomes for Louisville citizens in the following key areas are encouraged to apply:

Decreasing homelessness;

Increasing household financial stability;

Increasing access to services and resources for a targeted population.

For the Arts and Creative Industries funding program, qualified nonprofits committed to providing programs that achieve meaningful outcomes for Louisville citizens in the following focus areas are encouraged to apply:

Arts experiences for everyone;

Creative workforce; and/or

Creative community spaces and neighborhoods.

For the Youth Engagement funding program, qualified nonprofits committed to providing services that achieve meaningful outcomes for Louisville citizens in the following key areas are encouraged to apply:

Ensuring youth access to needed resources and services;

Increasing youth engagement in development opportunities and quality programming;

Creating opportunities for youth to re-engage with education and improve educational outcomes.

Key Information:

Starting January 17, 2023 by 5 p.m., application guidelines may be viewed for reference at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/external-agency-fund

application guidelines may be viewed for reference at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/external-agency-fund The application window will open on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 a.m. Click the below link(s) for application(s):

Community Services- https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FY24EAFRCS

Arts and Creative - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FY24ARTSEAF

Youth - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9DZK2WN

All agencies wishing to apply should have at least one representative attend the virtual application orientation on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, via WebEx from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The orientation will provide information about deadlines, how to access the application and other general information.

Following the orientation, the city will begin accepting applications. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 3, 2023, by 5 p.m.

Join the virtual orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. from the meeting link:

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 2305 520 6370

Meeting password: EAF1234

Join by phone

+1-415-655-0001 US Toll

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-415-655-0001,,23055206370#3231234# US Toll

Applications will be reviewed by separate External Agency Fund panels, which include Louisville Metro Council members and community members, and those recommendations will be included in Mayor Craig Greenberg’s recommended fiscal year 2024 budget.

Louisville Metro Government employs a competitive granting strategy and strives to award funding to agencies that demonstrate measurable positive impact in the community and are good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Successful grantees will be required to report on their success in meeting goals, outcomes and how the taxpayer dollars are spent.

For more information about EAF and to access the EAF applications and guidelines, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/government/external-agency-fund.

For any questions, please direct an email to the appropriate agency:

