wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star
The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Believes Upcoming Match Will Be 'Feast Or Famine' For One AEW Talent
There are few wrestlers active today that have made as big an impact on the industry as AEW's Bryan Danielson. Danielson created a revolution when he reached the top of WWE at WrestleMania 30 — a 5'10, 210 lb. man representing hard work and dedication defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista in the same night to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Since then, Danielson's star has continued to shine brightly, proving that size doesn't always matter.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Extras Reportedly Concerned By Backstage Vince McMahon Sign
Fear of Vince McMahon reappearing at WWE events has grown since news of his return to the company and election as Executive Chairman of the Board. According to Fightful Select, even talents with the company are concerned about McMahon's return. Extras who were backstage at a recent WWE event saw "Vince's office" listed on the directory for a show, making them fear that the former CEO had returned and was working backstage. It turns out that the directory hadn't changed since Vince left, with the company using the same board since his departure. This follows Ronda Rousey, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion, stating that the WWE locker room was "in flux" after news broke that McMahon was back.
wrestlinginc.com
Bill Watts Once Fined Wrestler $50 For Laughing
Wrestlers had to mind their P's and Q's working down in Mid-South Wrestling, but also, apparently, their chuckles. "The Grappler" Len Denton was the latest guest on "Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw," and the territory star talked about how a fiery Bill Watts, the territory's promoter, once docked his pay due to excessive happiness.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Thought 'What The Hell Is Happening?' During AEW Match
When The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were put together on a whim by AEW owner Tony Khan, it was unclear how successful the duo would be. Caster's rapping abilities were always worth tuning in for, but it was rare that an Acclaimed match was must-see. That changed in 2022. The team had to adjust plans early on due to a knee injury to Bowens, but when he returned, Bowens and Caster began putting on some of the best matches of their respective careers. Moreover, their alignment with Hall of Famer Billy Gunn (aka "Daddy Ass") captured the imagination of fans, as proven by the countless signs and deafening chants of "Oh, scissor me, Daddy!"
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio And Others Announce Their Plans For Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio has declared his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. On the 1/13 "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mysterio addressed his longstanding issues with the Judgment Day stable. "As you all know I didn't have a very merry Christmas," Mysterio said, alluding to his Dominik invading...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Whether Comcast Or Disney Would Retain Vince McMahon In Possible WWE Sale
It's been one week since Vince McMahon made his surprise return to WWE, and in that time, a whole lot has happened. From a unanimous vote of the Board of Directors electing him Executive Chairman of the Board to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigning as Co-CEO and from the company altogether, the industry has hardly had a moment to collect its breath. Through it all, though, rampant rumors of a WWE sale persist. From the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to AEW owners Tony and Shahid Khan, not to mention the likes of Comcast and Disney, plenty of potential buyers have surfaced over the past week.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Believes Former Stable Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze whose character had a disastrous end when she threw her women's title belt in a wastebasket on rival "WCW Monday Nitro." But that was far from her first exposure on the national scene. She was also pushed in the AWA and was a top heel in the nationally syndicated LPWA all-women's promotion before signing with WCW in late 1991.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab
Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue. In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that...
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On John Cena's WWE Plans
Though John Cena's professional wrestling career has begun winding down in recent years, the 16-time WWE Champion has maintained an impressive feat of wrestling in every single calendar year since 2002. "The Champ"'s appearance on the December 30 edition of "SmackDown" in Tampa, FL kept that streak intact, but many speculated he'd step back into the ring much sooner in the year. A new report from Fightful Select confirms the two have recently come into contact with a familiar face.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star On Positive Changes Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Brought To WWE
The WWE Universe was shocked when Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of the company on Tuesday. Following her abrupt exit, major leadership changes unfolded as Vince McMahon received a unanimous election to become Executive Chairman of the Board, and Stephanie's former co-Ceo, Nick Khan, became the sole CEO.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/13): Honorary Uce Sami Zayn Battles Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled
Following a wild week of talk surrounding a WWE sale, the focus will shift back to what takes place in the ring on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For starters, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens add a new chapter to their storied history. The longtime frenemies have come to blows on countless occasions since first facing each other in November 2003. Still, this evening the stakes will be higher than they've ever been before as the "Honorary Uce" looks to make amends with Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion blamed him for their loss against Owens and John Cena two weeks ago. The Bloodline's leader is calling for Zayn to prove himself again by setting up the one-on-one bout with Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlinginc.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals Surprise AEW Departure And What's Next For Him
Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view proved to be newsworthy. One reason is that the show featured Frankie Kazarian, who's still featured on AEW's roster page as of this writing, announcing that he's signed a long-term contract with Impact. Kazarian was one of the original AEW signings in 2019,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former NXT UK Star Announces Retirement From Wrestling
There's some unfortunate news for fans of women's wrestling and the British wrestling scene, as former NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from in-ring competition in a tweet earlier today. "After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots," Jinny tweeted, referencing her absence from competition for the past year.
wrestlinginc.com
What Triple H Told WWE Talent Before Tonight's SmackDown
There has been a lot of uncertainty since Vince McMahon returned to WWE. McMahon revealed his intention to return last month in letters exchanged with WWE's Board of Directors. While the board was initially unanimously against McMahon's return, he found his way back as the company's Executive Chairman. Many have...
