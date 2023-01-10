Read full article on original website
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
dawgnation.com
Unforgettable week for Dawg Nation includes life’s highs and lows
A week of unbridled celebration has ended with shock and grief. I’d already written the account below of Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens when the tragic news broke that offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died as a result of a car accident early Sunday morning. Reportedly, fellow lineman Warren McClendon suffered minor injuries in the accident, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, is hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering. Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win...
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com
Coach Kirby Smart celebrates, Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday draws thousands
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs gathered on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium one final time to recognize history on Saturday. It was “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday,” as designated by Gov. Brian Kemp, and all of the UGA stars and college football dignitaries turned out.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on passing of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy: ‘We are all heartbroken and devasted’
Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Willock and LeCroy died in a car accident that occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department. Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, while LeCroy was a recruiting staffer for the program.
dawgnation.com
What comes next at tight end, cornerback after significant Georgia football roster turnover
The Georgia football roster is going through changes. It’s not unexpected, given those are the waters national champions swim in, as Georgia saw Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo declare for the NFL draft, while Ryland Goede and Jaheim Singletary both hopped in the transfer portal. What’s interesting about the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
dawgnation.com
Ellis Robinson IV: Why the ‘Dawgs remain solidly on top for nation’s No. 1 CB heading into weekend visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
Oconee Co. woman arrested for meth distribution in drug round-up operation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.
