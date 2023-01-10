ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dawgnation.com

Unforgettable week for Dawg Nation includes life’s highs and lows

A week of unbridled celebration has ended with shock and grief. I’d already written the account below of Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens when the tragic news broke that offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died as a result of a car accident early Sunday morning. Reportedly, fellow lineman Warren McClendon suffered minor injuries in the accident, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, is hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation

ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart on passing of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy: ‘We are all heartbroken and devasted’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Willock and LeCroy died in a car accident that occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department. Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, while LeCroy was a recruiting staffer for the program.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Ellis Robinson IV: Why the ‘Dawgs remain solidly on top for nation’s No. 1 CB heading into weekend visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
wrwh.com

Missing Cleveland Woman Located

(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, GA

