HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO