Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning. He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in...
A better start this year than last with more moisture in the bucket to start 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.
One storm exits but more will be lining up..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A quick hitting area of low pressure will continue to track across the Kansas/Oklahoma border, providing about a 6 hour period for rain and snow over areas south of Interstate 80 into Kansas. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible in the Southwest corner of the the state with a dusting to an inch along the Kansas border with the higher amounts likely in Kansas. The snow will end , pushing into Missouri by the predawn hours leaving cloudy skies in the morning along with cooler conditions for Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the teens and 20s while afternoon highs will range from the 20s in the north to the low to mid 30s south.
Wednesday weather system moving in
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first of two fast moving weather systems will show itself on Wednesday, first producing snow in the Panhandle as early as Wednesday morning while most of the area will stay dry until afternoon. Some rain or a mix will develop from west to east mid afternoon with a conversion to snow by the evening. Temperatures will begin in the 20s with afternoon highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s with lower 40s in southeast areas.
There’s one chance of moisture this week and it comes today
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With most of the week very quiet, today is the one shot of a little bit of precipitation. An upper level storm system crossing the Rockies will move out into the Plains. It will move across Kansas today and bring our area a chance of precipitation. The snow has started this morning in Western Nebraska. This moisture will spread east southeast through the day. As it does, some of it will change to rain as temperatures come up a bit. And with the precipitation moving into warmer air, some will start off as rain. Then as it gets colder towards the end of the day and into this evening, it will change back to snow. This snow could last through about midnight before pushing southeast and out of the area. The trends are for the better chance of precipitation as you go to the southwest. Some may get up to an inch of snow in far southern and western parts of the Local4 viewing area, but most will probably only pick up a dusting to a half inch. Temperatures will be chillier today, but not terribly cold for the time of the year. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the upper 40s southeast. Winds will become more northerly and will increase to around 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Even with precipitation clearing out tonight, mostly cloudy skies will persist. Lows will dip back into the upper 10s and low to mid 20s.
