wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
AEW Owners Shad And Tony Khan Among Potential Buyers For WWE: Report
All Elite Wrestling owners Shad and Tony Khan are reportedly among the potential buyers interested in WWE.
Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That
Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
ComicBook
Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
Yardbarker
Stephanie McMahon undergoes surgery following WWE resignation
It’s been a busy week for Stephanie McMahon as she not only left WWE but also underwent surgery. The former Chairwoman and CEO of WWE noted on Twitter that she had surgery done to fix her ankle by Dr. Waldrop of Andrews Sports Medicine. WWE sends talent to Birmingham to have their surgeries done, including Cody Rhodes for his torn pec and Robert Roode when he had spinal neck fusion surgery.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
ringsidenews.com
Frankie Kazarian Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian was one of the highlights of Impact Wrestling during the promotion’s TNA days. He was a part of the first ever Ultimate X match along with Michael Shane and Chris Sabin. Tonight, Kaz announced his full-time return to the promotion. Frankie Kazarian appeared during Impact Wrestling Hard...
411mania.com
IWGP World Title To Be Defended at NJPW Battle in the Valley
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi the week before will defend the title at the February 18th event, which airs on FITE TV. The challenger has not yet been revealed.
nodq.com
Tony Khan comments on AEW possibly running house shows
During an appearance on the In The Zone, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the company possibly running house shows in the future…. “That’s something we are talking about. We have a great live events team with Rafael Morffi, Chris Harrington, and a bunch of great people I work with, and now Jeff Jarrett has a lot of experience, and Jeff Jarrett’s come in working in the office too. That’s something we talk a lot about and building out that live event business because there’s definitely a demand for AEW live events. Now we have this big, great, strong roster that really wants to go out and do live events so I think that’s something we’re going to do.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)
Report: Tony And Shad Khan, AEW Interested In Merging With WWE; No Talks Have Been Held
More reported information on the Khan family interest in WWE. According to CNBC, AEW is interested in merging with WWE. AEW is owned by Tony & Shad Khan, who reportedly "could partner with a strategic media company to share the intellectual property while merging the wrestling leagues." The Khans are reportedly open to discussing a potential role for Vince McMahon.
411mania.com
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
Jun Akiyama Names Chris Jericho And Jon Moxley As Two AEW Wrestlers He'd Like To Face
Jun Akiyama would potentially want to face two former AEW World Champions. Akiyama is one of the most renowned wrestlers in the Japanese wrestling scene; he had successful runs with All Japan Pro Wrestlin and Pro Wrestling NOAH, and he continues to shine in DDT Pro-Wrestling. Akiyama, a three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion, made his AEW debut on the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage, where he and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Kingston then defeated Akiyama on the Zero Hour ahead of AEW Full Gear on November 19.
Augusta Free Press
Analysis: AEW did a better job keeping its ‘Dynamite’ viewers this week
A disturbing trend in the quarter-hour ratings for AEW’s flagship “Dynamite” show had its viewer numbers dropping dramatically from the opening 8 p.m. ET segment through the show basically all the way to the end at 10 p.m. ET. Reviewing the quarter-hours this week, there was still...
ringsidenews.com
Sting’s AEW Contract Is Running Up This Year
Sting shocked the pro wrestling world when he showed up in AEW. He had a nice run alongside Darby Allin as the Icon impressed a lot of people with his skills at such a veteran age. Now, it appears that his time in AEW could be running up. The Stinger...
wrestlinginc.com
Top Indie Talent Hasn't Spoken With Tony Khan About Signing With AEW
RevPro's Michael Oku had a run-in with talent from All Elite Wrestling last weekend. First Oku lost to Konosuke Takeshita in the first round of the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles, and then took part in a huge 10-man tag team match, where the former RevPro British Cruiserweight Champion teamed with Evil Uno, Jonathan Gresham, SB Kento, and Kevin Blackwood to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society in Chris Jericho's PWG debut.
tjrwrestling.net
Stipulations Announced For KOPW Title Match At NJPW New Beginning
NJPW’s King of Pro-Wrestling (KOPW) title match will have another special stipulation. The KOPW title scene is where NJPW shows off its creativity. It’s in matches for this title that wrestlers try unique and unusual match stipulations to show that they can do more than just standard singles and tag matches.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Tease NJPW Return
Top AEW stars have teased a potential NJPW return. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega made his return to New Japan for the first time in four years to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. With Omega’s long awaited return, some...
