During an appearance on the In The Zone, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the company possibly running house shows in the future…. “That’s something we are talking about. We have a great live events team with Rafael Morffi, Chris Harrington, and a bunch of great people I work with, and now Jeff Jarrett has a lot of experience, and Jeff Jarrett’s come in working in the office too. That’s something we talk a lot about and building out that live event business because there’s definitely a demand for AEW live events. Now we have this big, great, strong roster that really wants to go out and do live events so I think that’s something we’re going to do.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)

2 DAYS AGO