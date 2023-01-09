District solves snow days equation: Adds class minutes, subtracts time between classes

The Rice Lake Board of Education agreed to a proposal by high school principal Curt Pacholke to solve a snow days equation by adding class minutes and subtracting them from the time between classes.

The Rice Lake Area School District has had three full snow days and one early release day so far, while not even one month into winter.

District Administrator Randy Drost explained that according to state statue students in kindergarten must attend 437 hours, students in Grades 1-6 must attend 1,050 hours and students in Grades 7-12 must attend 1,137 per school year. He said the students in the elementary and middle grades are still on track but students at the high school are already 60 minutes short.

Drost suggested making up those missed minutes by adjusting class time or considering a virtual solution. When Pacholke was asked for his opinion, he commented that the staff feels that a virtual day would be as effective as adding a day in June. He proposed slightly modifying the school day schedule — adding more minutes of instructional time as necessary — to meet the requirement.

Board member Miriam Vavra thought that was a better solution than adding a make-up day. "I'd hate to have to go a full day if we only have one hour to make up," she said.

Board member Dianne Koser wondered why the hour requirement differed for the different levels, remarking that "it doesn't make sense."

Board member Phil Henkel didn't think changing a few minutes was a good, practical way to make up an hour block of time but he didn't offer any other solution.

"This may not be the last time we talk about this," added Drost, noting there is still a lot of winter left.

The board approved meeting the state requirements for now by adjusting class times and times between classes at the high school.

In other actions, the school board

• Approved donations for negative lunch account balances, thanking three anonymous donors — one who donated $200, one $300 and one $1,000.

• Handed out Student Recognition awards to Henisey Larson, a first-grader at Haugen Elementary; Jaxtyn Estreen, a fourth-grader a Hilltop Elementary; Adelyn MacDonald, a third-grader at Tainter Elementary; William Peters, an eighth-grader at the middle school; and Kalvin Kelsey, a junior at the high school.

• Accepted employment resignations by Cyndi Hendricks, paraprofessional at Tainter Elementary, for retirement purposes.

• Authorized the hiring of Lucas Sirek, lifeguard at the swimming pool; Deb Nelson, 4K aide at Haugen Elementary; and Jennifer Kazekewicz, paraprofessional; and Linda Coe, play advisor, both at the middle school.