Denver, CO

Jim Harbaugh interviews for Denver Broncos job

By Isaiah Hole
 5 days ago
The longer this dance drags out, the worse it is for Michigan football.

Whether it’s a situation where sides aren’t flinching, Jim Harbaugh isn’t being legitimate when he insists his intention is to continue coaching in Ann Arbor, or the Wolverines are dragging their feet, something has to give for the sake of the program.

For the second consecutive offseason, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has interviewed for a head coaching job. While he’s publicly insisted he wants to remain in Ann Arbor “for as long as Warde will have me,” the coach, still under contract though below market value given his recent accomplishments, continues to play the field.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos on Monday, and he’s one of the top candidates for the job. However, the Broncos have several candidates left to interview.

When Harbaugh was rumored to be going to the NFL and took a late interview with the Minnesota Vikings last year, it greatly affected recruiting, and the Wolverines missed on some top-flight recruits as a result.

Coming off a second straight College Football Playoff appearance and with as much returning talent that the maize and blue have, if Harbaugh was to return, it would make Michigan, at worst, a top-three preseason team in 2023. Yet, the NFL flirtation continues.

Michigan needs to end this now by making Harbaugh an offer he can’t refuse or let him walk away. It’s not good for the program to go through this every year. Yet, both sides seem intent on making this a yearly thing.

One way or another, this will resolve itself in the coming days — hopefully not weeks.

