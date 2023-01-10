ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents

According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
CNET

How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
Money

Tips for How To Clean a Coffee Machine

Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
Kendra M.

Procter & Gamble Agrees to $8 Million Benzene Settlement: Should You Submit a Claim?

Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble agreed to an $8 million class action settlement to resolve claims that its aerosolized products containing carcinogenic benzene. This settlement benefits consumers who purchased Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences or Hair Food aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo or dry conditioner products between Nov. 4th 2015 and Dec. 31st 2021.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warning not to pour Baileys down the drain

Experts are warning people not to pour Irish cream liqueurs like Baileys and Ballycastle down the drain after Christmas. The whisky and cream drink is popular over the festive period but some are now turning away from it thanks to the alcohol-free dry January trend. But experts say that anyone...
WRIC - ABC 8News

How to know if a product is actually climate friendly

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How the FTC helps ensure a company’s green claims are true Eco-anxiety is a prevailing sense of environmental doom. While no one wants to increase their stress level, some research suggests it can have its benefits. For example, eco-anxiety pushes people to make earth-friendly choices.  Unfortunately, since […]
Family Handyman

How to Prevent Rust Spots in Your Shower from Shaving Cream Cans

Shampoo bottles, body wash pumps and shaving cream cans: these personal hygiene products usually live conveniently in our showers. But unfortunately, they can leave unsightly residue on the porcelain, posing yet another frustrating bathroom cleaning challenge. In particular, shaving cream cans often leave rust rings, since their aluminum or steel...
Happi

BRB Silicones Publishes New Guide Formulation Booklet for Hair Care

BRB Silicones has published a new guide formulation booklet for hair care. Inclusive of 34 innovative hair care formulations compacted into an A5-size booklet of Hair Care Styling and Treatment Booklet, it serves as a guide for personal care and cosmetic chemists. These formulations are created based on extensive research...
Sourcing Journal

Devan Chemicals Launches Allergen Control Tech at Heimtextil

At the Heimtextil home textiles show, being held through Jan. 13 in Frankfurt, Germany, Belgium-based textile company Devan Chemicals launched its Purissimo NTL bio-based allergen control technology. Using probiotic encapsulation technology, the biodegradable additive can be applied to textiles during the finishing stage of manufacturing. Purissimo NTL’s shell is based on a natural cross-linked, bio-based polymer, which results in microcapsules that are up to 97 percent bio-based and readily biodegradable. Purissimo NTL works by encapsulating dormant probiotic bacteria (spores). The microcapsule product is then integrated into textiles, where friction opens the capsules and releases the spores. Those spores absorb humidity, self-activate and...
Happi

Former P&G & Chanel Execs Introduce New Skincare Brand Cacaye

Evoq Brand Lab’s Cacaye is a new skincare brand built around CaCay nut oil, which native to the Amazon. The company is also using fermented ingredients. CaCay oil has a variety of benefits including components that improve the appearance of lines, wrinkles, tone, dehydration, dark spots, irritation, and sensitivity without an oily or sticky finish, according to the brand.
marthastewart.com

How to Clean an Air Purifier With a HEPA, Disposable, or Carbon Filter

If you strive to keep the indoor air quality of your home clean, you likely have an air purifier. The device pulls in allergens, toxins, and pollutants from its surrounding area, leaving you with cleaner air. While purifiers are efficient at removing nearby contaminants, their efficacy depends on how regularly they're serviced. To ensure the device runs properly it's important to clean not only its exterior, but the internal air filter as well.
Happi

CHT Launches New Sugar Modified Recycled Silicone

Cookies help us to provide you with an excellent service. By using our website, you declare yourself in agreement with our use of cookies. You can obtain detailed information about the use of cookies on our website by clicking on "More information”. Copyright © 2023 Rodman Media. All rights...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ilia Beauty Founder Sasha Plavsic on New Eye Cream and Expanding Skin Care, Following Famille C Acquisition

Ilia Beauty is leaning into skin care. The brand, launched in 2011, introduces its Bright Start Activated Eye Cream on Tuesday. Priced at $46, key ingredients include sea fennel extract (a plant-based retinol alternative meant to brighten, firm and smooth, according to the brand), an upcycled avocado extract (a zero-waste active meant to reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness), as well as caffeine and peptides (which also help depuff). It’s made to tackle under-eye issues so people can apply concealer more smoothly.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy