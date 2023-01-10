Read full article on original website
Would it surprise you to know that some of the most popular go-to cleaning supplies all derived from a soap that was launched in the late 1800s?
According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble agreed to an $8 million class action settlement to resolve claims that its aerosolized products containing carcinogenic benzene. This settlement benefits consumers who purchased Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences or Hair Food aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo or dry conditioner products between Nov. 4th 2015 and Dec. 31st 2021.
Experts are warning people not to pour Irish cream liqueurs like Baileys and Ballycastle down the drain after Christmas. The whisky and cream drink is popular over the festive period but some are now turning away from it thanks to the alcohol-free dry January trend. But experts say that anyone...
My only exposure to or knowledge of hand models comes from the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza is discovered as a hand model thanks to his “smooth, creamy, delicate, yet masculine” hands, as Kramer says. I knew that hand models were among us, but only recently interacted with...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How the FTC helps ensure a company’s green claims are true Eco-anxiety is a prevailing sense of environmental doom. While no one wants to increase their stress level, some research suggests it can have its benefits. For example, eco-anxiety pushes people to make earth-friendly choices. Unfortunately, since […]
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., a leading beauty and wellness company, has reached the milestone of providing 800 million meals for children since 2002 through its Nourish the Children (NTC) initiative. Malnourished children in more than 65 countries around the world have been fed VitaMeal, a nutrient-dense food, from one of...
Shampoo bottles, body wash pumps and shaving cream cans: these personal hygiene products usually live conveniently in our showers. But unfortunately, they can leave unsightly residue on the porcelain, posing yet another frustrating bathroom cleaning challenge. In particular, shaving cream cans often leave rust rings, since their aluminum or steel...
BRB Silicones has published a new guide formulation booklet for hair care. Inclusive of 34 innovative hair care formulations compacted into an A5-size booklet of Hair Care Styling and Treatment Booklet, it serves as a guide for personal care and cosmetic chemists. These formulations are created based on extensive research...
Touchland, one of the fast-growing personal care brands on the market, will now be displayed in dedicated Beauty on the Fly endcaps in all Sephora locations through the end of February. The brand, known for its Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers, consistently outperformed sale forecasts at Sephora. As a result...
At the Heimtextil home textiles show, being held through Jan. 13 in Frankfurt, Germany, Belgium-based textile company Devan Chemicals launched its Purissimo NTL bio-based allergen control technology. Using probiotic encapsulation technology, the biodegradable additive can be applied to textiles during the finishing stage of manufacturing. Purissimo NTL’s shell is based on a natural cross-linked, bio-based polymer, which results in microcapsules that are up to 97 percent bio-based and readily biodegradable. Purissimo NTL works by encapsulating dormant probiotic bacteria (spores). The microcapsule product is then integrated into textiles, where friction opens the capsules and releases the spores. Those spores absorb humidity, self-activate and...
Evoq Brand Lab’s Cacaye is a new skincare brand built around CaCay nut oil, which native to the Amazon. The company is also using fermented ingredients. CaCay oil has a variety of benefits including components that improve the appearance of lines, wrinkles, tone, dehydration, dark spots, irritation, and sensitivity without an oily or sticky finish, according to the brand.
PepsiCo announced Sierra Mist is being replaced by Starry, a new soda with more citrus flavors true to fruit, and more aromatics for a balanced, crisp finish.
If you strive to keep the indoor air quality of your home clean, you likely have an air purifier. The device pulls in allergens, toxins, and pollutants from its surrounding area, leaving you with cleaner air. While purifiers are efficient at removing nearby contaminants, their efficacy depends on how regularly they're serviced. To ensure the device runs properly it's important to clean not only its exterior, but the internal air filter as well.
Ilia Beauty is leaning into skin care. The brand, launched in 2011, introduces its Bright Start Activated Eye Cream on Tuesday. Priced at $46, key ingredients include sea fennel extract (a plant-based retinol alternative meant to brighten, firm and smooth, according to the brand), an upcycled avocado extract (a zero-waste active meant to reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness), as well as caffeine and peptides (which also help depuff). It’s made to tackle under-eye issues so people can apply concealer more smoothly.
