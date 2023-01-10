ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Highway 119 project makes progress

ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
ALABASTER, AL
Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain in the top 10

Almost one month after the first rankings of the 2022-23 season were released several teams fell in the week two rankings. Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain strong in the top 10 for their classification. Eight other local teams received nominations spot after an impressive way of finishing...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Helena handles rival Pelham to take command of area

HELENA – It has been an ideal stretch of basketball at the right time for the Helena Huskies and that continued on Friday, Jan. 13 on their home floor against rival Pelham. Following a 22-point win against Briarwood earlier in the week to start area play 1-0, the Huskies made it a 2-0 start with another 20-plus point victory in a 57-29 win over the Panthers.
HELENA, AL
Vincent downs Westminster, improves to 3-0 in area play

VINCENT – Playing in a five-team area this season, the climb to an area title and the postseason won’t be an easy one for the Vincent Yellow Jackets, but following another dominant win on Friday, Jan. 13, the Jackets have now beaten three of their four opponents in the area.
VINCENT, AL
Panthers pick up first area win against Calera

PELHAM – In an area that is wide open, the Pelham Panthers got a big bounce-back area win on Thursday, Jan. 12 by taking down the Calera Eagles. Coming off a 50-40 area loss to Briarwood, the Panther picked up their first area win of 2023 after taking down Calera in the Eagles’ first area loss 51-24.
PELHAM, AL

