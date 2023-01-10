HELENA – It has been an ideal stretch of basketball at the right time for the Helena Huskies and that continued on Friday, Jan. 13 on their home floor against rival Pelham. Following a 22-point win against Briarwood earlier in the week to start area play 1-0, the Huskies made it a 2-0 start with another 20-plus point victory in a 57-29 win over the Panthers.

