Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo to receive $1.9 Million in ATRIP II funds to improve intersection of SR-119 and CR-22
MONTEVALLO – City of Montevallo will receive $1,997,041.52 in ATRIP (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program) II funds for improvements to the intersection of Highway 119 and County Road 22. The funding was part of over $40 million in state transportation funding that is being awarded to cities and counties...
Shelby Reporter
Highway 119 project makes progress
ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain in the top 10
Almost one month after the first rankings of the 2022-23 season were released several teams fell in the week two rankings. Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain strong in the top 10 for their classification. Eight other local teams received nominations spot after an impressive way of finishing...
Shelby Reporter
Helena handles rival Pelham to take command of area
HELENA – It has been an ideal stretch of basketball at the right time for the Helena Huskies and that continued on Friday, Jan. 13 on their home floor against rival Pelham. Following a 22-point win against Briarwood earlier in the week to start area play 1-0, the Huskies made it a 2-0 start with another 20-plus point victory in a 57-29 win over the Panthers.
Shelby Reporter
Vincent downs Westminster, improves to 3-0 in area play
VINCENT – Playing in a five-team area this season, the climb to an area title and the postseason won’t be an easy one for the Vincent Yellow Jackets, but following another dominant win on Friday, Jan. 13, the Jackets have now beaten three of their four opponents in the area.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea girls improve to 2-1 in area play with rivalry win over Oak Mountain
CHELSEA – Looking to continue an impressive run during their first season in Class 7A, the Chelsea Hornets put together an inspired effort on their home floor against rival Oak Mountain on Friday, Jan. 12. Facing the Eagles, Chelsea’s defense was lights out from start to finish, while the...
Shelby Reporter
Lanzi, Futch have big nights to lead Chelsea to important area win over Oak Mountain
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets went a combined 15-18 from the free throw line in the final quarter of a thrilling battle with rival Oak Mountain on Friday night, Jan. 13 to make the difference in a much-needed area win. With the Eagles 1-1 in the area and Chelsea...
Shelby Reporter
Panthers pick up first area win against Calera
PELHAM – In an area that is wide open, the Pelham Panthers got a big bounce-back area win on Thursday, Jan. 12 by taking down the Calera Eagles. Coming off a 50-40 area loss to Briarwood, the Panther picked up their first area win of 2023 after taking down Calera in the Eagles’ first area loss 51-24.
Comments / 0