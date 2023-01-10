ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town Home Designed By Architect Walter Netsch On Track To Get Rare Landmarking Status For Its Bold Interior

OLD TOWN — An Old Town home designed by iconic architect Walter Netsch could soon get a rare interior landmarking status for its unconventional floor plan. The home at 1700 N. Hudson Ave. features multistory ceiling heights that create an illusion of it being larger and skylights designed to illuminate specific spaces at certain times of the day and year.
Sankofa Wellness Village On West Side Wins $10 Million Chicago Prize

WEST GARFIELD PARK — A West Side campus that will bring critical resources back into a disinvested neighborhood has won the second $10 million Chicago Prize. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation awarded the Sankofa Wellness Village the coveted prize Wednesday, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, which includes several West Side groups, is steering the development.
American Decay And Sad Heart Vintage Open West Town Showroom Featuring Antique Jewelry, Masks And More

WEST TOWN — Two antique collectors who focus on jewelry, masks, art, knickknacks and more have opened a store in West Town. Nathan Chevalier and Joseph Gonzales run American Decay and Sad Heart Vintage, respectively. Both have operated their brands online for several years, but last week they moved into 1841 W. Chicago Ave., where they share space with longtime tenant Broken Art Restoration.
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward

JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward

BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
Doc Films, The Oldest Student Film Society In The US, Is Raising $60K To Upgrade Its Theater

HYDE PARK — A 91-year-old cinema run by student volunteers at the University of Chicago is fundraising to upgrade its theater for the 2023-24 school year. Doc Films has screened films for UChicago students and South Side movie lovers since 1932. The student-led film society is raising $60,000 for improvements at the Max Palevsky Cinema, 1212 E. 59th St. in Hyde Park.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
