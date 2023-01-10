Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Guess what the students at General Beadle Elementary chose to name the new K9 for RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday, January 13 was the day that the newest member of the RCPD K9 team got a name. The name? Hooni! Students at General Beadle Elementary School were the ones who chose the name. The name is apparently a reference to Hoonigan, a racing organization...
newscenter1.tv
Bowling for dollars: Dozens come out to Meadowood Lanes to raise money for Coats for Kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From bowlers who picked up five strikes to those who reached a personal best of 80 points, everyone could take part in Saturday’s 10th annual Coats for Kids Bowling Tournament just to have some fun. The tournament is held every year at Meadowood Lanes and hosted by the Knights of Columbus from St. Therese Parish #8025.
KELOLAND TV
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
newscenter1.tv
Got time to spare? Bowl a game or two to help Coats for Kids on Saturday at Meadowood Lanes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve got time to spare Saturday, people can bowl and have fun for a good cause at the 1oth annual Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Bowling Tournament at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for The...
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
newscenter1.tv
Check out Chinook Days in Spearfish to celebrate one of Mother Nature’s greatest feats
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fourth annual Chinook Days Festival kicked off on January 13, and will run through January 21 to celebrate the world record for fastest temperature change that was set in Spearfish in 1943. The world record:. On the morning of January 22, 1943, a front...
newscenter1.tv
Non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident halts traffic on Mount Rushmore Road
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Traffic was tied up Saturday evening on Mount Rushmore Road following a non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near Flormann Street in Rapid City and happened just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the Rapid City Police Department that an adult male was jaywalking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
newscenter1.tv
“It was really a wonderful experience”: Vargo returns to his post as Pennington County State’s Attorney
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo has returned to his post as Pennington County state’s attorney after Governor Noem appointed him Attorney General. Vargo stepped in last June after the impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg, and Marty Jackley is now the attorney general of South Dakota. While working in...
newscenter1.tv
Hot Springs sweeps the titles at the West River Tournament: Check out six photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The West River Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments wrapped up on Saturday at the Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City. Hot Springs captured both the boys and the girls titles. The Bison defeated Faith in the girls championship game, 31-15. Meanwhile, the boy’s championship game featured...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what downtown Rapid City has to offer during Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The time has come for Rapid City’s Restaurant Week, where various downtown restaurants offer specials from January 13 through January 22. By visiting one of the participating locations, you can enter to win a $300 downtown gift card and a room voucher at the Holiday Inn Downtown. One grand prize will be given out, but you also have a chance to win the Runner-up prize of a $200 downtown gift card.
newscenter1.tv
1+1 Giveaway: Alexander Keen gets young students excited about physical education and fitness
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Alexander Keen, the physical education teacher at Canyon Lake Elementary School in Rapid City has only been teaching since August of 2022, but knew it was what he wanted to do. “My dad is a teacher and his name is John Keen. And so I kind...
kotatv.com
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
newscenter1.tv
High school musicians strike a chord at the 2023 Young Artist Competition
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, high school-aged musicians performed in the annual Young Artist Competition held by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Rapid City. The Black Hills Orchestra has been holding this competition for over 40 years, even holding it during COVID-19. Here’s more about the competition, preparation for the event and what happens after it is finished.
newscenter1.tv
RC Central with strong showing at wrestling triangular: Check out 12 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central hosted Spearfish and Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood on Thursday in high school wrestling. The Rapid City Central boys were able to go 2-0, while the Patriots went 1-1 and the Spartans went 0-2. Meanwhile in girls wrestling, Rapid City Central downed Douglas, 33-12.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
newscenter1.tv
How to keep tax season stress free
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The 2023 tax filling season starts in ten days, January 23rd, but just how much of a headache does it have to be? More than 168 million individual returns are expected to be filed this year and some make the process harder than it has to be. Shield Financial of Rapid City says you should seek help from a tax preparer when the forms get more complicated than you like.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City sales tax receipts showing record numbers for late fall 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In September and October of last year, sales tax receipts revealed record numbers in Rapid City. September receipts came in at $3.42 million and $3.15 million in October. And through the month of October, the city reports over $31 million in receipt totals for 2022. In...
Comments / 0