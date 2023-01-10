ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

A new start for Cheyenne Crossing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident halts traffic on Mount Rushmore Road

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Traffic was tied up Saturday evening on Mount Rushmore Road following a non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near Flormann Street in Rapid City and happened just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the Rapid City Police Department that an adult male was jaywalking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s what downtown Rapid City has to offer during Restaurant Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The time has come for Rapid City’s Restaurant Week, where various downtown restaurants offer specials from January 13 through January 22. By visiting one of the participating locations, you can enter to win a $300 downtown gift card and a room voucher at the Holiday Inn Downtown. One grand prize will be given out, but you also have a chance to win the Runner-up prize of a $200 downtown gift card.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

newscenter1.tv

High school musicians strike a chord at the 2023 Young Artist Competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, high school-aged musicians performed in the annual Young Artist Competition held by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Rapid City. The Black Hills Orchestra has been holding this competition for over 40 years, even holding it during COVID-19. Here’s more about the competition, preparation for the event and what happens after it is finished.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snowfall for some tomorrow morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How to keep tax season stress free

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The 2023 tax filling season starts in ten days, January 23rd, but just how much of a headache does it have to be? More than 168 million individual returns are expected to be filed this year and some make the process harder than it has to be. Shield Financial of Rapid City says you should seek help from a tax preparer when the forms get more complicated than you like.

