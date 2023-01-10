Read full article on original website
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
MetroWest Medical Center Responds To 3 Consecutive Weekends of Ambulance Diversions
FRAMINGHAM – For the last three consecutive weekends, MetroWest Medical Center has been diverting ambulances from Framingham Union Hospital from its labor & delivery unit. SOURCE media has been reaching out to the Tenet-owned hospital for a statement since Christmas weekend. This afternoon, January 12, the hospital’s spokesperson sent a response.
Julia Harris, 89, Emergency Room Nurse and 35-Year Member Hopkinton Board of Health
HOPKINTON – Julia Harris, 89 of Hopkinton passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2023. She was the daughter of Max L. Huber and Minnie (Johnson) Huber. She leaves her devoted husband and caretaker, Donald of 68 years. Julia is survived by sons, D. Michael and his wife...
After 20+ Years, Framingham Detective Carlo Retires
FRAMINGHAM – After 20-plus years with the Framingham Police, Detective David Carlo has retired. Detective Carlo first worked with the Belmont Police Department before transferring to Framingham in 2002. He was promoted to Detective in 2017 and retired January 11, 2023, posted Framingham Police on social media today, January...
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
PHOTOS: Micro Library Installed at Framingham Community & Cultural Center
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library had a grand opening celebration for its newest “branch” a micro library at the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s Framingham Community & Cultural Center in South Framingham yesterday, January 13. The Framingham Public Library book locker is the first of its...
Natick Firefighter Carson Graduates From Massachusetts Fire Academy
NATICK – Hanna Carson graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield Campus today, January 13. She received the Richard N. Bangs Outstanding Recruit Award. This award is given to the top recruit in each class. Carson will be going to work on Shift 1 with the Natick Fire...
PHOTO GALLERY: Temple Beth Am Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
FRAMINGHAM – Temple Beth Am hosted a 3-hour Day of Service in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr, Sunday afternoon, January 15. The event was organized by Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens – JLOFT. Families with young kids and teens were encouraged to participate in multiple activities during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Natick Superintendent: ‘No Hate Crime Has Been Committed’
NATICK – In December, just before Christmas, the Natick Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin said one of the winter sports teams – no named by the district – may have been involved in a hate crime and suspended play of the team. Earlier today, Supt. Nolin said...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Self Defense Class at Framingham Public Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library, as part of its Lunch Time Learning Series, held a free self-defense class yesterday, January 13. About a dozen people attended the noon to 1 p.m. class at the main Framingham Public Library taught by Framingham Police Department’s Debi Nau. One of...
MassBay Receives More Than $1 Million for Early Education and Care
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College has been awarded $1,078,216 as part of a Massachusetts Early Education and Care (EEC) Career Pathways grant to provide free courses to educators and future educators, aiming to improve young children’s educational outcomes. This grant award marks the fifth consecutive year the College...
Photo of the Day: School Committee Members & Superintendent Cheer Framingham Over Natick
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team defeated Natick High in overtime at Loring Arena yesterday afternoon, January 14. Cheering on the Flyers were Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay and four of the nine School Committee members – Chair Priscila Sousa, Jessica Barnhill, Jenn Moshe, and Val Ottaviani.
Framingham Police: 2 Women Steal $2,000 Worth of Perfume
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World in Framingham. Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road reported two “unidentified” woman entered the store on December 24 and stole about $2,000 worth of perfume, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Framingham...
Mayor Sisitsky Appoints Gutierrez as Citizen Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is appointing Ashland resident Heather Gutierrez as the city’s next Citizens Participation Officer. Gutierrez, a former Framingham resident, will be leaving her state job at the Department of Revenue – Division of Local Services. She also formally worked for. the City of...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
1 The City of Framingham will do a Christmas tree curbside collection this week. The Collection is on your normal trash day. 2. Council on Aging will meet today at 1:30 p.m. Director of Elder Services Grace O’Donnell recently gave her resignation to the City. Her last day is in February.
Garcia Hired To Lead Framingham State University’s Entrepreneur Innovation Center
FRAMINGHAM – Christimara (Christy) Garcia is set to take over as Director of the Framingham State University Entrepreneur Innovation Center (EIC) in January where she will work directly with local entrepreneurs and University business faculty and students. She starts next week. Garcia is a business executive with more than...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Visit Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll made their first visit to the City of Framingham since taking over the leadership of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts today, January 11. The Governor and Lt. Governor first visited the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) HQ on Route 9...
PHOTOS: Andina Cafe Opens in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Andina Cafe is now open in downtown Framingham. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisistky stopped by and spoke with the owner and had a cup of coffee, this morning, and welcomes the new business to downtown. Individuals who make a food purchase today, January 13 – will...
Mary Margaret (McArdle) Reilly, 93, Crossing Guard & Medical Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Mary Margaret “Peggy” (McArdle) Reilly, 93, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Newton the daughter of the late John & Mary L. (Koch) McArdle, she was the beloved wife of the late John L. Reilly, Sr.
