After 20+ Years, Framingham Detective Carlo Retires

FRAMINGHAM – After 20-plus years with the Framingham Police, Detective David Carlo has retired. Detective Carlo first worked with the Belmont Police Department before transferring to Framingham in 2002. He was promoted to Detective in 2017 and retired January 11, 2023, posted Framingham Police on social media today, January...
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
