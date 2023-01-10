Read full article on original website
Porter Airlines Has New Ads At Pearson Airport & Take A Look Inside The No Middle Seat Jet
Porter Airlines is gearing up for the launch of its new planes that will be flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting on February 1, 2023. Ahead of that debut, and the beginning of a massive expansion for the airline, new ads have popped up inside Pearson Airport and some photos are giving us a look inside Porter's Embraer E195-E2 jets.
